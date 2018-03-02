Richmond County sheriff’s deputy completes tactical training

Contributed photo Deputy Braxton Greene stands with Richmond County Sheriff James E. Clemmons after completing the Tactical Training Certificate program through the N.C. Justice Academy. Contributed photo Deputy Braxton Greene stands with Richmond County Sheriff James E. Clemmons after completing the Tactical Training Certificate program through the N.C. Justice Academy.

ROCKINGHAM — Deputy Braxton T. Greene of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office recently completed the Tactical Training Certificate Program at the North Carolina Justice Academy.

This certificate program is designed to recognize the achievement of law enforcement professionals who have dedicated themselves to making their communities and neighborhoods safer for the residents of North Carolina. Program participants must be sworn members of a law enforcement agency and have at least two years of full-time law enforcement experience. Each participant must complete 500 hours of training within five years of acceptance into the program, to include a variety of tactical-oriented courses.

“The program has been well received by proactive law enforcement agencies,” said Richard White, training coordinator with the Justice Academy. “Those completing the program have mastered important aspects of tactical training and have achieved a high level of professionalism for themselves and their organizations.

“The commitment of Deputy Braxton T. Greene to complete this program is a direct example of his dedication to protect the community in which he serves,” White continued. “His effort to stay in the forefront of tactical training is a direct reflection on the commitment of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office to ensure that their officers are prepared to meet the day-to-day dangers faced by law enforcement officers today.”

The North Carolina Justice Academy, located in Salemburg and Edneyville, develops and conducts training courses for local and state law enforcement professionals. The Justice Academy provides training programs and technical assistance for law enforcement professionals through the five centers of the Training Division: commission/in-service; investigations; law enforcement leadership; legal; and tactical/traffic.

The Justice Academy is a division of the North Carolina Department of Justice under the administration of Attorney General Josh Stein.

