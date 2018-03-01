Pickup driver cited in 18-wheeler rollover

William R. Toler | Daily Journal Wood chips are strewn across East Broad Avenue Wednesday night after the tractor-trailer hauling them overturned during a collision with a pickup truck. William R. Toler | Daily Journal Wood chips are strewn across East Broad Avenue Wednesday night after the tractor-trailer hauling them overturned during a collision with a pickup truck.

ROCKINGHAM — The driver of the blue Ford pickup involved in the collision Wednesday night that resulted in a tractor-trailer transporting wood chips flipping over has been given a citation for failing to see before starting, according to Rockingham Police.

The driver of the pickup was taken away on a stretcher by EMS and taken to FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital to receive treatment. The other driver was evaluated at the scene but did not require further treatment, according to the police report on the incident.

The citation, G.S. 20-154 (a), states that, “The driver of any vehicle upon a highway or public vehicular area before starting, stopping or turning from a direct line shall first see that such movement can be made in safety…” This citation, when resulting in a wreck, carries a penalty of no less than $500, according to state law.

Detective Shawn Paxton said, based on a diagram of the wreck, that the pickup was crossing East Broad Avenue from the Ichiban side of Walnut Lane and pulled out in front of the tractor-trailer. Paxton said the tractor-trailer was going the speed limit, 45 miles per hour on East Broad Avenue, and that it’s likely the driver tried to over-correct to avoid the pickup, and its momentum — plus the collision — caused it to topple over.

Firefighters with the Rockingham Fire Department were seen using the spilled contents of the trailer, along with oil dry, to contain the diesel fuel leakage from the tractor trailer. Chief Harold Isler estimated that 50 gallons of fuel spilled onto the road. They used 10 bags of the oil dry and requested 30 additional bags from the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The leakage also forced firefighters to dike up the storm drains to keep it from contaminating the waterways, Isler said.

An eight-foot pile of wood chips was left on the side of the road because a backhoe that was called to the scene could not reach high enough to put them back into the truck once it was right-side up, according to Isler. He said a crew would be out today to clean up the wood chips for good.

The wreck also caused about $2,000 to a Duke Energy power pole, according to the report. Paxton said this likely occurred when the tractor-trailer jumped the curb in front of Family Dollar.

The call came in at around 6:30 p.m. and the road was cleared at 10:06 p.m., according to Paxton.

Firefighters used cargo to soak up spilled fuel