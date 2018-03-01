Author returns home to Richmond County for book signing

Contributed photo Hamlet native Clayvon Scott, who now lives in Nashville, Tennessee, will return to Richmond County this weekend for a book signing. Contributed photo Hamlet native Clayvon Scott, who now lives in Nashville, Tennessee, will return to Richmond County this weekend for a book signing.

ROCKINGHAM — Hamlet native Clayvon Scott Sr. will come home to Richmond County on Saturday to sign copies of his book, “Knocked Off Balance: Unexpected Events That Change Our Course of Life.”

For Scott, 50, those events have included being born the 16th child to a mother abandoned to poverty, and suffering through friends’ and family’s anxiety, depression and abuse.

Scott’s answer to the travails life has thrown at him and them: a relationship with Jesus Christ.

“I had a whole lot of unexpected events happen in my life,” Scott said Thursday. “I wanted to share, to help inspire (others) to overcome some of their obstacles.”

He wants, he said, to inspire resolve, happiness, hope.

“I touch on a whole lot” in the book, Scott said — relationships, gun violence, work stress. But mostly, his message is that those who incorporate Jesus into their lives “get through it (all) in the best way.”

Scott, a 1986 graduate of Richmond Senior High School, now lives in Nashville with his sons.

He will sign books from 10 a.m. t0 2 p.m. Saturday, at Leath Memorial Library, 412 E. Franklin St., Rockingham.

Divine Alliance Publishing prints “Knocked Off Balance,” which was released in paperback last year. The book costs $21.95 and is available online, in bookstores and in libraries.

Reach Christine Carroll at 910-817-2673 or christinecarroll@yourdailyjournal.com.

