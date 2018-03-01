Pre-K, kindergarten registration begins in Richmond County

Registration for public preschool in Richmond County will begin next week, with kindergarten registration following about one month later.

Pre-kindergarten

Children who will be 4 on or before Aug. 31 may apply for pre-K classes from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. the following days, at the following sites:

⦁ Monday, Dobbins Heights Community Center, 222 Earle Franklin Drive, Hamlet.

⦁ Wednesday, fellowship hall, Ellerbe United Methodist Church, 2281 N. Main St., Ellerbe.

⦁ March 13, Richmond County Agricultural Services Center, 123 Caroline St., Rockingham. This office is in the same complex as the county health department.

Parents should provide the following when they take their children to a pre-registration site:

⦁ The child to be registered. He or she will undergo screening to determine social and reading readiness.

⦁ The child’s birth certificate, medical records or family Bible records.

⦁ The child’s immunization record. (Children who have incomplete records may update their shots 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and 8-11 a.m. Fridays, at the Richmond County Health Department. Families seeking immunizations must provide insurance or Medicaid cards at each visit.)

⦁ Proof of income. This may be a W-2 form, two consecutive pay stubs, or documentation of Supplemental Security income or child support.

⦁ A N.C. Health Assessment. Children accepted into the program will have 30 days in which to complete this assessment.

Attending pre-registration does not guarantee that a child will earn a position in the pre-K program.

Parents with questions about the program may call pre-K specialist Julie Brigman at 910-5822-7900, Ext, 2213, or Wendy Kelly Jordan, director of student services, at 910-582-5860, Ext. 1282.

Kindergarten

Children who will be 5 on or before Aug. 31 may register on one of the following days at the following sites:

⦁ April 11, L.J. Bell Elementary School, 442 Hawthorne Ave., Rockingham.

⦁ April 13, Mineral Springs Elementary School, 1426 Green Lake Road, Ellerbe.

⦁ April 18, Washington Street Elementary School, 566 E. Washington St. Extension, Rockingham.

⦁ April 20, East Rockingham Elementary School, 154 Chalk Road, Rockingham.

⦁ April 25, Monroe Elementary School, 400 Monroe Ave., Hamlet.

⦁ April 26, Fairview Heights Elementary School, 104 Hamilton St., Hamlet.

⦁ April 27, West Rockingham Elementary School, 271 U.S. 74 W., Rockingham.

To register a child, parents must provide:

⦁ The child. Only a parent or legal guardian may register a child for kindergarten.

⦁ The child’s immunization record. (Children who have incomplete records may update their shots from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and 8-11 a.m. Fridays, at the Richmond County Health Department. Families seeking immunizations must provide insurance or Medicaid cards at each visit.) Children who do not provide complete shot records within 30 days of the beginning of classes will be suspended.

⦁ A N.C. Health Assessment. A parent or guardian must provide records of a health assessment performed within the past year. If a child has not undergone such an assessment within 30 days of the beginning of classes, he or she will be suspended.

⦁ Two proofs of residency. Recent utility bills (electricity, gas, sewer, cable), rent receipts and property tax receipts are acceptable.