Hoffman sewer system groundbreaking postponed

HOFFMAN — Predictions of rain have forced town officials to postpone until March 16 this morning’s groundbreaking for a long-awaited sewer system.

The rescheduled event will be at the same time (11 a.m.) and same place (the intersection near the town’s northernmost welcome sign), and everyone important still will get a shovel.

Commissioner and Mayor Pro Tem David Kelly said Wednesday that a 90 percent probability of precipitation forced the postponement.

The $3 million first phase of the project has been in the works since 2014, when the town was awarded a Community Development Block Grant. Phase 1 is expected to link 64 homes to the new system and be completed at summer’s end.

Hoffman recently also applied for $2 million to begin Phase 2 of the project, which will connect Hoffman to Moore County’s nearby water-treatment plant.

The town has about 600 residents, all of whom receive Richmond County water but use septic tanks for their waste. Most of those tanks will be capped when the new sewer system goes online.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_hoffmanpipes-2.jpg