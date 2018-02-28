Dr. Seuss celebrated across Richmond County

Daily Journal file photo R’akelle Ingram listens to Amy Ramirez read Dr. Seuss’ “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” before choosing a picture to draw from the book in 2015. Friday marks the author’s birthday. Daily Journal file photo R’akelle Ingram listens to Amy Ramirez read Dr. Seuss’ “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” before choosing a picture to draw from the book in 2015. Friday marks the author’s birthday.

It’s Dr. Seuss’ birthday.

You know what to do …

(Or don’t you, you poor dear?

We’ll give you a clue:)

Tie a bow round your neck.

On your head, perch a hat.

Grab a book, find some children

and when they’ve all sat,

start the story on page one.

It’s easy as that!

Friday marks the birthday of Dr. Seuss as well as the day to “Read Across America,” a celebration in which child minders, teachers, librarians and other early-literacy advocates — of which Seuss was one — tie bows around their necks, wear striped hats and break out the silly rhymes.

Leath Memorial Library has been celebrating since Monday, librarian Deborah Knight said Wednesday, as has Mount Olive Christian Child Care, whose children sport special colors each day and have traveled back and forth to the library for story time. (Wednesday, the color of the day was “Green Eggs and Ham” green.)

“When you can dress up like Dr. Seuss,” reading is even more exciting, said Mamie Legrand of the Richmond County Partnership for Children, which encourages reading with young children to spark their love of literacy. (The Partnership also distributes books to preschool children through Dolly Parton’s “Imagination Library.”)

Legrand will be reading — in striped hat and bow tie — at the Sandhills Children’s Center, across from the Perdue chicken plant, today and at East Rockingham Elementary School on Friday. At Mount Olive, center director “Miss Vikki” (King) will become the Cat in the Hat on Friday, in order to serve birthday cake to her young charges.

The Hamlet and Ellerbe libraries have no special events planned for Dr. Seuss’s birthday, but children who visit Leath Library will receive coloring books and crayons at story times, Knight said.

And any child who visits from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday will receive coloring sheets, bookmarks and popcorn to celebrate the day. Children who can’t eat popcorn will receive more than “One Fish, Two Fish” from a bag of Goldfish snack crackers.

Leath Memorial Library is at 412 E Franklin St., in Rockingham.

The National Education Association established Read Across America in 1998 to raise children’s motivation to read. Academic studies show that children who read successfully perform better in school.

By Christine S. Carroll Staff Writer

Reach Christine Carroll at 910-817-2673 or christinecarroll@yourdailyjournal.com.

