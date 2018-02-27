Hamlet Police: Man sped through school zone smoking joint

HAMLET — Dawshawn Lamont Evans, 24, was smoking a joint at about 8 Tuesday morning when he zipped through the school zone in front of Hamlet Middle School, Detective Randy Dover reported.

When Lt. Richard Jordan pulled Evans’s 2010 Chevrolet Impala over for speeding, he smelled marijuana in the car, a police report shows.

Evans ultimately was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a stolen firearm (a handgun), both felonies. He also was driving with a suspended license, Dover said.

His car is impounded, and Evans is in the Richmond County Jail in lieu of a $20,000 secured bond, which Dover said “is not enough.”

Evan listed his dwelling as a home on Lackey Street in Hamlet.

Records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety Division of Adult Correction show Evans was convicted in 2014 on a felony charge of child abuse inflicting serious injury in Wake County and his probation was twice revoked.

All defendants facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

