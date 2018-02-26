Hoffman to break ground on new sewer system this week

Daily Journal file photo Hoffman will break ground on Thursday for its new sewer system, which will pipe waste to Moore County. Daily Journal file photo Hoffman will break ground on Thursday for its new sewer system, which will pipe waste to Moore County.

HOFFMAN — Few people will ever be as excited to pick up ceremonial shovels as the Town Council members of Hoffman this Thursday.

At 11 a.m., they will join state and local dignitaries at the northernmost Hoffman welcome sign to break ground for a sewer system that will connect the 600-resident town to the wastewater-treatment plant on Thunder Road, just inside Moore County. Dignitaries will include state legislators, as well as someone from the governor’s office.

“It’s been in the working for 25 years!” Mayor Pro Tem David Kelly crowed Monday, when asked for details of the groundbreaking.

Officially, though, the project has been in the works since 2014, when the town won a $3 million Community Development Block Grant for Phase 1. That phase is expected to link 64 homes to the new system and be completed at summer’s end.

The town recently also applied for $2 million to begin Phase 2, one of many likely phases to come. Each phase requires an engineering study, an environmental-impact report, design and permitting work, and a bidding process, so the process will be a lengthy one.

Residents have been given the choice of whether to hook up to the system or retain their working septic tanks. Most want to be connected to the new system, which means their septic tanks will remain in place but be capped.

Hoffman receives its water from Richmond County but found it would be too costly to seek sewer service from the county in which the town sits. The Moore County line is scant miles away and especially close to the town’s easternmost residents.

Community Development Block Grants, or CDBGs, come from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development to finance affordable housing, antipoverty programs and infrastructure development. Because many Hoffman residents earn low to middle incomes, they will not have to pay to have their septic tanks capped or to connect their homes to the sewer system.

Phase 1 of the project includes the building of two wastewater lift stations and installation of 9,600 feet of sewer pipe. Town officials have said they hope installing a sewer system will increase the town’s prospects for business development.

Expected to attend are state Sen. Tom McInnis, R-Richmond; state Reps. Ken Goodman, D-Richmond, and Garland Pierce, D-Scotland; as well as Napoleon Wallace, deputy secretary of commerce for rural economic development and workforce.

By Christine S. Carroll Staff Writer

Reviewing recommendations Bruce Naegelen of the N.C. Main Street & Rural Planning Center, a division of the N.C. Department of Commerce, will attend Hoffman Town Commission at 7 p.m. Monday to recommendation ways the town can work more smoothly and profitably. Naegelen visited Hoffman earlier this month for a two-day workshop comprising community brainstorming and interviews. At the end of the two days, he delivered a list of “doable and achievable” projects that would be relatively easy to accomplish and that might make Hoffman “bloom again.” Among the suggested projects were updating town planning and zoning processes, finding more uses for the town recreation center and working more closely with Camp Mackall, an Army training post nearby.

Reach Christine Carroll at 910-817-2673 or christinecarroll@yourdailyjournal.com.

