Richmond Senior’s Cooley seeks state Legion award

Jimmy Cooley of Richmond Senior High School will represent American Legion Division IV on March 3 at the N.C. American Legion Department state oratorical contest at the Old Guilford County Courthouse, Greensboro.

At the recent Division IV competition in Concord, Cooley was representing American Legion District 16 after winning the competition at Rockingham-East Rockingham Post 147 thereby advancing to the district level.

Isiah Woods represented District 19 from Post 342 Salisbury.

The state winner will represent N.C. Legion at national competiion for scholarships.

The state winner in 2017 was Maggi Chambers of Richmond Senior High School who went on to win in a top category for a national scholarship.

Cooley’s prepared oration on the U.S. Constitution is entitled “A Divided Nation.” He will also be asked to speak on one of four unannounced topics on the Consitution to be assigned during competition.

Working with Cooley has been Carlton Hawkins, second vice commander of Post 147.

https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_amlegion_cooley-1.jpg https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_amlegion_cooley-2-1-1.jpg