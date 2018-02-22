2 charged in Walmart return ruse

Giles Giles Hoime Hoime

ROCKINGHAM — Police have arrested two men — one a career criminal and another with no prior convictions — they say were trying to game Walmart’s return policy.

During a visit to the Walmart on U.S. 74 Business on Monday, police say, Damon Mason Giles, 37, of Laurinburg and Tyler Christopher Hoime of Southern Pines loaded $47.39 worth of items into a shopping cart, then took the cart to customer service to exchange the items without having bought them.

Rockingham Police arrested Giles on Monday, and Hoime on Tuesday with the assistance of the Southern Pines Police Department. Neither department released an age or date of birth for Hoime.

Giles is charged with felony counts of attempting to obtain property by false pretenses and with conspiracy, police say. He is being held at the Richmond County Jail in lieu of a $15,000 secured bond.

Hoime is charged with three felony counts: obtaining property by false pretenses, attempting to obtain property by false pretenses and conspiracy. He was released on payment of a $12,500 secured bond.

Giles has a long record of criminal offenses dating to October 1996. His first recorded offense was felony possession of a weapon of mass destruction (some form of explosive), two felony counts of breaking and entering, and two felony counts of larceny. He served 2½ months, court records show.

Seven months after he was released, he was charged with five additional felonies; three for breaking and entering, one larceny of a motor vehicle and one larceny. He was sentenced to a year and 10 months for those offenses.

In August 2000, Giles was sentenced to probation for four misdemeanors: two for assaulting a female, one for resisting an officer and one for simple affray (assault).

In March 2001, he was convicted of three more felonies: second-degree arson, second-degree burglary, and larceny after breaking and entering, along with six misdemeanors — two violations of a protective order, one count of breaking and entering, one count of injury to private property, one count of wanton injury to property worth more than $200, and one count of communicating threats. He served a year and four months for the offenses, court records show.

In December 2009, he was charged with assault on a female and assault with a deadly weapon, and in March 2010, with unauthorized use of a vehicle. While on probation for those charges, he was charged in April 2011 with 23 felony counts related to stealing and one misdemeanor count of trespassing.

The charges comprised six for breaking and entering, two for larceny of items worth more than $1,000, six for breaking and entering a vehicle, one for larceny of a motor vehicle, three for credit card theft, four for larceny after breaking and entering, and one for being a habitual felon, court records show.

Giles left prison last November.

Hoime has no previous criminal record.

By Gavin Stone Staff Writer

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2674 or gstone@yourdailyjournal.com.

