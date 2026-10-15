Two men accused of stealing tools from Rockingham business

ROCKINGHAM — Two Rockingham men are facing felony charges after they were accused of breaking into Webster and Sons Pools and Spas on Airport Road and stealing more than $3,400 worth of property on Oct. 9.

According to arrest warrants issued Oct. 9, Randy Wayne Johnson, 55, and Franklin Kenneth Hildreth Jr., 36, broke into the local business and stole assorted copper wire and a Milwaukee radio valued at $3,448.

According to a media release issued by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was patrolling the Rosalyn Road area in the Cordova community at approximately 5 a.m. when he observed two men riding bicycles with small trailers attached. The trailers appeared to be carrying large trash bags filled with various materials.

Johnson and Hildreth were arrested Oct. 9 and each charged with felony larceny, larceny after breaking and entering and conspiracy to commit felony larceny.

Both men are being held on $50,000 secured bonds and are scheduled to appear in court Oct. 29.

Court records show that Johnson and Hildreth have pending traffic citations.

“I commend our deputy for his attentiveness and proactive approach while patrolling our community. What began as an observation of suspicious circumstances led to the recovery of stolen property and the identification of those allegedly responsible,” said Sheriff Mark Gulledge in the media release. “I also appreciate the coordinated efforts of the responding deputies in locating the victimized business and bringing this investigation to a successful conclusion.”