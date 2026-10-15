Environmental group challenges Amazon, Duke Energy air permits

HAMLET — The air permits issued to Amazon and Duke Energy for the Amazon Data Center project in Hamlet are being challenged in court by the Southern Environmental Law Center.

The petition for a contested case hearing challenges both permits issued Aug. 28 by the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality.

The permit issued to Amazon allows 588 emergency backup engines to operate during power outages “in addition to limited periods of maintenance, testing and activation.”

The Duke Energy air permit allows 57 temporary non-emergency bridge power engines to provide energy to Amazon’s facility for up to 364 days, until the AWS data center is connected to the power grid.

The SELC filed the petition Sept. 25 on behalf of the Richmond County Coalition for Justice and Black Empowerment, challenging the permits for the Amazon Data Center project on Airport Road in Hamlet.

In July, ahead of a joint public hearing by DAQ and DEQ regarding the air permits, a press conference was held where members of the Richmond County Coalition for Justice and residents shared their concerns.

Jasmine Washington, a staff attorney with the SELC, was present and spoke about the health disparities Richmond County faces and how regulators should carefully evaluate the permit applications in consideration of those conditions.

“This will impact human health in the community that is already facing numerous health disparities,” Washington said. “Richmond County and North Carolina have already committed substantial public resources and economic incentives to Amazon. DEQ must ensure that these public investments do not ultimately subsidize unacceptable levels of pollution, environmental degradation, or risk to health and well-being of the surrounding communities.”

According to a press release issued by the SELC announcing the petition, “The petitions filed in the N.C. Office of Administrative Hearings say that the two permits to operate the generators paid for by Amazon and located on the same Amazon property illegally evade Clean Air Act requirements for the combined air pollution which poses significant health risks for nearby communities.”

“No one wants their family and kids breathing deadly soot pollution from 649 diesel-fired generators,” said Caroline Cress, senior attorney at the Southern Environmental Law Center in the press release. “One of the wealthiest companies in the world can and should find ways to limit its harmful pollution of the air we breathe instead of trying to evade the law to power a massive data center. Significant amounts of harmful air pollution from data centers and regulated monopoly utility, Duke Energy, are not welcome additions to North Carolina’s communities.”

Shaun Ingram, co-founder of the Richmond County Coalition for Justice and Black Empowerment, also shared concerns about the potential impact on residents.

“In our community already exposed to multiple air pollution sources and struggling for access to healthcare, what happens to people when one of the world’s wealthiest companies spews even more harmful pollution from 649 diesel-fired generators for its data center?” said Ingram in the press release. “Richmond County is our home and ancestral lands yet Amazon’s permit from the state would make our air even more polluted when people here already can’t breathe, and carry around asthma pumps and oxygen tanks.”

The press release also stated that diesel combustion emits “a range” of harmful pollutants that the American Cancer Society has linked to cancer and heart and lung disease.

The SELC noted that while the air permit issued to Amazon includes annual emission limits, there is a risk Amazon could exceed those limits if an extended power grid outage were to occur.

The Richmond County Daily Journal reached out to DEQ’s spokesperson via email for a statement and was told, “DEQ does not comment on pending litigation.”

On Oct. 2, Amazon Web Services CEO Matt Garman published an op-ed piece where he addressed data center concerns.

According to Garman, data centers account for about 0.5% of total U.S. direct industrial water use. He said the average data center uses about 170,000 gallons of water per day, while Amazon’s average data center uses less than 13,000 gallons per day.

Garman also disputed claims that data centers are responsible for rising electricity rates, pointing instead to aging infrastructure and increased demand for electricity.

“This is misleading and convenient scapegoating. First, the facts: if you look across states with large numbers of data centers, costs have gone up in some (e.g., Illinois, New York), down in some (e.g., Indiana and Mississippi), and grown slower than the national average in places like Texas.”

According to Garman, diesel generators are used as backup power sources and generally operate only for maintenance testing or during power outages. He said the generators are idle 99.9% of the time and that many facilities use Tier 4 emission controls.

He disputed claims that the generators produce significant pollution, saying annual nitrogen oxide emissions from an average data center are comparable to a single round-trip flight from Seattle to London.