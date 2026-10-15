Rockingham woman charged with stealing firearm

ROCKINGHAM — A Rockingham woman is facing felony charges after she was accused of stealing a firearm over the weekend.

According to a media release issued by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a stolen Glock 23 .40-caliber firearm on Oct. 11. The victim identified Melissa Catherine Rushing, 43, as the person responsible for the theft and provided deputies with a description of the car she was operating and the potential direction of travel.

Deputies later located a vehicle matching the victim’s description in the Aleo First Street area of East Rockingham. Upon further investigation, officials recovered the stolen firearm.

According to court records, Rushing has previously been convicted of a felony and was prohibited from possessing a firearm under North Carolina law.

Rushing was charged with one felony count each of larceny of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon. She was booked into the Richmond County Jail on a combined $50,000 secured bond.

Her first court hearing was Oct. 12, and she is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 29.

Court records show that Rushing has multiple pending traffic citations, along with pending charges of misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen goods in Moore County.

“I commend our deputies for their prompt response and investigative efforts in this case. Their attention to the information provided by the victim and their coordinated efforts resulted in the recovery of the stolen firearm and the apprehension of the individual allegedly responsible. Removing unlawfully possessed firearms from our communities remains an important part of our commitment to public safety,” said Sheriff Mark Gulledge in a media release.