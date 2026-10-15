FirstFutures Program expands to support more students pursuing health care careers

PINEHURST – FirstHealth of the Carolinas and The Foundation of FirstHealth are expanding opportunities for students pursuing careers in health care through FirstFutures sponsorships, a workforce development initiative designed to help students complete their education and begin meaningful careers at FirstHealth.

This fall, 54 students are receiving FirstFutures sponsorships, which represents a 184% increase in program enrollment over its first two years. FirstHealth expects to provide approximately $130,000 in support to FirstFutures for the 2026 fall semester.

The growth comes as the program continues to evolve based on the needs of students and FirstHealth’s workforce. FirstFutures recently expanded sponsorship eligibility to include students accepted into four-year baccalaureate programs in designated high-need fields. The program also adjusted its post-graduation employment commitment to a one-year minimum to help remove barriers for students considering participation.

“Our goal with FirstFutures sponsorships is to make education more accessible while creating a strong pipeline of talented professionals who can build their careers at FirstHealth,” said Carolyn Helms, R.N., director of FirstFutures. “The tremendous growth we’ve seen demonstrates both the interest students have in health care careers at FirstHealth and the difference we can make when we address some of the financial challenges they encounter along the way.”

The program also supports FirstHealth’s long-term workforce needs by developing future professionals in areas where quality employees are in high-demand.

Applications are now open for spring 2027 FirstFutures sponsorships.

The program is available to graduating high school seniors and adult learners who are not currently employed by FirstHealth. Applicants must be enrolled in a community college, college or university and accepted into an approved degree program identified as a high-need area at FirstHealth.

FirstFutures sponsorships can help cover the cost of tuition, books, student and course fees, uniforms and other approved required supplies. Funding is calculated after other financial assistance, including federal grants and scholarships, has been applied.

Community college students may receive up to $2,500 per semester, while students enrolled in university or four-year baccalaureate programs may receive up to $5,000 per semester.

Currently approved high-need areas include:

• Licensed Practical Nurse

• Maintenance Engineer

• Medical Assistant

• Medical Lab Tech

• Nursing Assistant

• Preschool Teacher

• Radiology Technologist

• CT Tech

• MRI Tech

• Registered Nurse

• Respiratory Therapist

• Sonography

• Echo Tech

• Surgical Technologist

Together, FirstHealth and The Foundation of FirstHealth are working together to reduce barriers to education, foster a workplace where people can grow and thrive, and strengthen the region’s health care workforce for generations to come.

To learn more about FirstFutures eligibility, sponsorship opportunities and the spring 2027 application process, visit www.FirstHealth.org/FirstFutures.