Hamlet to turn Main Street pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

HAMLET — Main Street in Hamlet will turn pink Saturday, Oct. 24, as local organizations come together for a Breast Cancer Awareness Month event featuring a walk, health resources, vendors and other activities.

Hamlet Depot and Museums and Visit Hamlet will partner with the DJ Project and Pink, Fierce & Fancy to host the inagural Pink Out on Main Street from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the picnic area on Main Street across from the Depot.

The event will include a breast cancer awareness walk, informational tables focused on early detection, music, food trucks, vendors and a make-and-take art therapy area. T-shirts will also be sold, with 10% of the proceeds going toward breast cancer awareness.

October is recognized as Breast Cancer Awareness Month to promote education, awareness and early detection. Breast cancer is the most common cancer among American women after skin cancer.

According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, approximately 382,640 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year. About one in eight women will develop the disease in her lifetime, and a woman in the United States is diagnosed with breast cancer approximately every two minutes.

Breast cancer death rates have declined by 44% since 1989, according to the foundation, as a result of improvements in screening, treatment and early detection. More than 4 million breast cancer survivors live in the United States.

Although breast cancer is more common in women, men can also develop the disease. Approximately 2,670 men in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year, according to the foundation.

The awareness campaign began in 1985 as a weeklong initiative by the American Cancer Society to promote mammograms as a way to detect breast cancer. The campaign eventually expanded into the monthlong observance recognized today.

The Richmond County Board of Commissioners also recognized Breast Cancer Awareness Month by adopting a proclamation supporting the cause at its meeting last Tuesday.

The idea for Pink Out on Main Street began when Jewyll Pierce, an independent beauty consultant, Pink, Fierce & Fancy Facebook group administrator and breast cancer survivor, asked about organizing a walk for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“What a beautiful thing it is to stand tall and say “I fell apart, and I survived.” Isaiah 33:6, He is the stability of your times…,” said Pierce.

Dayona Johnson, a local artist and Dobbins Heights native, helped develop the idea into a larger community event where breast cancer survivors and those currently fighting the disease could connect with families, local organizations and available resources.

“My hope is that attendees leave the event knowing more than they did when they arrived—whether that means learning about breast health, discovering a community resource, understanding the emotional impact of a diagnosis or realizing that there are meaningful ways each of us can support someone who is fighting or surviving breast cancer,” said Johnson.

Mechelle Presslar, director of Hamlet Depot and Museums and Visit Hamlet NC, partnered with the organizers to help bring the event to the community.

“Collaborating with Dayona on the Pink Out on Main Street event has been a wonderful opportunity to bring our community together for a meaningful cause. This project represents more than just breast cancer awareness; it reflects the power of compassion, unity and community involvement. Our hope is to create an experience that is inspiring, informative, and influential, leaving a lasting impact on everyone who participates,” said Preslar.

Several local organizations will provide information and resources during the event.

Anna Hamilton with the Richmond County Health Department will share information about breast health and available services. Laquanda Bowden with Daymark Recovery Services will provide mental health resources.

Brandi Covington with Richmond County Partnership for Children will share information about Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and other resources available to families.

The event will also feature vendors, including Puckered Up Lemonade, House of Fish 2.0, 2 Dogs on a Run, Jonesin’ 4 Apples, Bridgett’s Sweet Shop and Meme’s Crafts. DJ Solo will provide music, and line dancing is also planned. Additional activities and participants may be announced.

Local businesses are also being encouraged to participate in Breast Cancer Awareness Month activities.

Riverside Bakery & Coffee Shop on Main Street will recognize the month with “TaTa Tuesdays and Thursdays” throughout October.

Main Street businesses are also invited to decorate their storefront windows in honor of those who have fought, survived or been affected by breast cancer. Windows will be judged Oct. 24, with winners announced during the Pink Out on Main Street event.

The spirit of Pink Out on Main Street will continue into the evening as talented saxophonist Nyjel Graham performs live at Dine 82, a local restaurant located at 38 Main Street in Hamlet, beginning at approximately 6:30 p.m.

This special performance is Nyjel’s way of giving back to the community, honoring breast cancer survivors, supporting those currently fighting the disease, and showing appreciation to everyone who continues to champion breast cancer awareness.

Community members are encouraged to wear pink, enjoy an evening of live jazz, and support a local business while keeping the spirit of Pink Out alive.