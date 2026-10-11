DAR chapter to host America 250 celebration in Hamlet

HAMLET — The General Henry William Harrington Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will host a free, family-friendly America 250 community celebration Nov. 10 at The Cole Auditorium in Hamlet.

The event will honor the nation’s founding through educational exhibits, patriotic music and community engagement.

“Although Richmond County holds no major Revolutionary War landmarks, our members and local veterans have worked together to create a meaningful program that reflects patriotism, service, and local pride,” said Melissa Wall, regent of the local DAR chapter.

The celebration will feature the People of Colonial North Carolina exhibit and an America 250 children’s book giveaway. Attendees can also enjoy patriotic music performed by The Axe Handlers, beginning at 7 p.m.

The evening will conclude with Richmond County’s first drone show, presented by Quantum Flight. The 12-minute aerial display, titled “Echoes of Independence,” will feature 150 drones and is scheduled to begin promptly at 8:15 p.m.

“This is a once-in-a-generation celebration for our community,” said Wall.

The event will take place Tuesday, Nov. 10, at The Cole Auditorium. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and admission is free and open to the public.