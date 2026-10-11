Man arrested, woman cited after deputies find suspected narcotics in Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM — A Rockingham man was arrested and an Eagle Springs woman received criminal citations after deputies responding to a reported disturbance found suspected illegal narcotics, a firearm and drug paraphernalia on Oct. 8, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a media release issued by the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the Watkins Avenue area following a report of a verbal altercation between a man and a woman occupying a vehicle.

The individuals were identified as Quadon Alajuan Easterling, 29, of Rockingham and Ashley Marie Holden, 27, of Eagle Springs. The release states that deputies obtained consent to search the bags in Easterling’s possession and the vehicle.

During the searches, deputies found suspected illegal narcotics, a concealed firearm and drug paraphernalia, according to the release.

Easterling was charged with one felony count each of possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, along with one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was booked into the Richmond County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond. His court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 22.

Holden received criminal citations and was charged with one misdemeanor count each of carrying a concealed handgun and possession of drug paraphernalia. She is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 12.

Richmond County Sheriff Mark Gulledge commented on the deputies’ response and the investigation in the media release.

“I commend our deputies for their response and thorough investigation into this incident. What began as a call concerning a disturbance resulted in the discovery of suspected illegal narcotics and a firearm. Their attention to detail and investigative efforts allowed them to identify and appropriately address the criminal offenses encountered,” Gulledge said.