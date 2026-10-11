Commissioners appoint interim clerk, approve $6.2 million water tank contract

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Board of Commissioners appointed county Administrative Assistant Natalie Johnson as interim clerk to the board and approved a $6.2 million contract for a new water storage tank during its October meeting.

Johnson will serve as interim clerk while continuing to support Interim County Manager Cary Garner.

“Natalie’s been with the county for a while… she’s been in the administration for a long time too, so she’s aware of everything that goes on in the office and she’ll continue to help our interim County Manager Cary Garner,” said Chairman Jeff Smart. “Natalie, we appreciate you stepping up to the game, and you’ve already helped me through the last 30 days, and I appreciate everything you’ve done for me to keep things going.”

The board also approved awarding a contract for a new 1 million-gallon composite water storage tank on Greenbiar Lane, near Airport Road.

According to Public Works Director Jerry Austin, the tank will increase the county’s water storage capacity by approximately 20%, from 4.65 million gallons to 5.65 million gallons.

“This tank is not solely for Amazon, for those who think it is. This tank would still provide water for our residents. It will be redundancy on Airport Road. It’ll also help with any kind of pressure issue we’ve had because we’ll have a tank right there that the state maintains at a steady height,” Austin said.

Austin presented three bids to the board: a base bid for a 1 million-gallon composite tank, an alternative bid for a 1 million-gallon pedesphere storage tank and a second alternative bid for a 500,000-gallon pedesphere storage tank. However, Austin noted that the half-million-gallon tank was “not enough.”

After discussions with engineers, Austin recommended awarding the contract for the 1 million-gallon composite tank to Caldwell Tanks Inc., based in Louisville, Kentucky, for $6,259,200.

Austin then addressed a claim made by Russ Fincham during public comment regarding who would pay for the tank.

“Mr. Fincham, with all due respect, Richmond County taxpayers are not paying for this tank. This money comes from our water service agreement with Amazon, so they are paying for this tank— it’s not Richmond County taxpayers,” said Austin.

Commissioner Jamie Gathings asked Austin to repeat the statement, which he did.

“The water service agreement with Amazon is paying for this tank— not Richmond County taxpayers.”

Austin also told the board that two additional projects related to the tank are planned. These include two additional pump stations that will be put out for bid and a water line that will run from “this tank all the way down past Jim Mill Road” toward Duke Energy.

Austin said the projects would come before the board within the next one to two months.

The board also approved a Richmond County Health Department bad debt write-off totaling $8,556.26 for the period from January through June 2026. Health Director Heather Horne presented the item.

“This is debt that is not able to be collected and we are not able to withhold services to anybody,” explained Horne. “And this is actually the lowest amount we’ve had in several years.”

Horne then presented a proclamation recognizing Breast Cancer Awareness Month and shared statistics with the board and attendees.

“Female breast cancer was the second leading cause of cancer deaths in North Carolina women last year— that was an estimated 1,350 deaths just in North Carolina last year for breast cancer. It’s estimated that 9,611 women in North Carolina will be diagnosed with breast cancer and that 1,500 women will die from breast cancer in the coming years. The goal of breast cancer screening is to detect early before you have any symptoms,” Horne said.

Horne continued, “Breast cancer screenings usually done through a mammogram or a self-breast exam and those self-breast exams that are supposed to be done monthly are very important. Screenings do not prevent you from getting breast cancer, but it does increase your chances of detecting it early. A breast cancer tumor diagnosed from a screening is usually smaller and in a more defined area.”

Horne added that recommendations for when women should begin receiving mammograms can depend on family history. She said women should begin getting mammograms every year or two, noting that the recommended starting age has changed from 40 to around 50.

Garner then presented a proclamation honoring Cordova Fire & Rescue’s 70th anniversary of service to the community.

Cordova Fire & Rescue will host an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday, Oct. 10, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Station 2 in Cordova.