Domino’s teams up with Rockingham Fire Dept. to deliver fire safety tips

ROCKINGHAM – Rockingham Domino’s store, located at 1250 E. Broad Ave, and the National Fire Protection Association are teaming up with the Rockingham Fire Department to promote fire safety during Fire Prevention Month.

On Saturday, Oct. 10 from 3-5 p.m., customers who order a Domino’s pizza may be randomly selected for a special surprise: their delivery could arrive with a fire engine. If the smoke alarms in their home are working, the pizza is free. If the alarms are not working, firefighters will replace them or install new batteries.

“Being a part of this community means looking for ways to make a difference beyond pizza,” said John Ridge Jr., Rockingham Domino’s franchisee. “We’re excited to partner with the Rockingham Fire Department to not only promote the safety of our friends and neighbors but rewards those who prioritize fire safety.”

This year’s Fire Prevention Month theme is “Charge into Fire Safety: Safe Charging Is a Superpower.” To help spread awareness, Rockingham Domino’s will place fire safety tips on top of pizza boxes, including information on how to safely purchase, charge and recycle lithium-ion batteries.

“Keeping our community safe starts with simple steps at home,” said Donnie Smith, fire chief of the Rockingham Fire Department. “Working smoke alarms are one of the most important ways families can protect themselves, and this partnership with Domino’s gives us another opportunity to share simple fire safety reminders with residents throughout our community.”

For the chance to participate, customers can call Rockingham Domino’s at 910-997-4424 to place an order at dominos.com or via Domino’s app.

About the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA)

Founded in 1896, NFPA is a global, nonprofit organization devoted to eliminating death, injury, property and economic loss due to fire, electrical and related hazards. The association delivers information and knowledge through more than 300 consensus codes and standards, research, training, education, outreach and advocacy; and by partnering with others who share an interest in furthering the NFPA mission. For more information, visit www.nfpa.org. All NFPA codes and standards can be viewed online for free at www.nfpa.org/freeaccess.

About Fire Prevention Week

NFPA has been the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week since 1922. According to the National Archives and Records Administration’s Library Information Center, Fire Prevention Week is the longest running public health and safety observance on record. The President of the United States has signed a proclamation proclaiming a national observance during that week every year since 1925. Visit www.firepreventionweek.org for more safety information.