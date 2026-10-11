Ellerbe council adopts amended golf cart ordinance

ELLERBE — The Ellerbe Town Council unanimously adopted an amended golf cart ordinance at its October meeting, which includes two changes to the original ordinance adopted in June.

The first adjustment to the ordinance reads:

“Beginning July 1, 2027, all carts must be equipped with seatbelts for the number of persons whom individual seating is installed and provided by the cart and each occupant shall have a seatbelt properly fastened about his or her body at all time the cart is in motion.

“(a) Any cart registered and permitted with the Town in the year 2026, without the installation of seatbelts, as set forth hereinabove, shall be allowed to continue in operation in the year 2027, and in subsequent years, without said seatbelts, so long as the cart remains registered and permitted with the Town, continuously and uninterrupted, and remains otherwise in compliance with all requirements set forth in this section.”

In addition, town attorney Timothy Snead emphasized that residents are required to have lights to operate golf carts during certain hours.

“If the golf cart can operate after the dusk to dawn hours, but if it’s daylight hours, they’re technically okay without lights,” Snead said. “And that was already written that way, but that’s the question that came up the last time.”

During commissioners’ reports, Councilman Jeremy McKenzie shared that he attended the Lumber River Council of Governments meeting in Lumberton, where officials honored the late former Councilwoman Elsie Freeman for her years of service with the organization. McKenzie presented the plaque to Freeman’s husband at her wake.

Councilwoman Heather Pack shared that Ellerbe Parks & Recreation was kicking off its soccer season this week with younger players, while older children will start the following week. Pack said Ellerbe Parks & Recreation is hosting a Trunk or Treat on Oct. 29, the same day as the final Ellerbe NC Concert Series event.

“We’re going to have it out here in the parking lot. We’re open to get businesses to participate, individuals, whoever would like to participate,” Pack said.

Pack also shared that another Ellerbe community yard sale is scheduled for Oct. 24. Councilwoman Jean Fletcher reminded the board that Ellerbe Hometown Christmas is approaching and will take place Dec. 4, the first Friday of December. She shared that she and Pack are working together to organize the event.

Mayor Lee Berry shared that all the potholes in the town of Ellerbe have been fixed. He also said the new sewer jetter is ready for delivery and that the town’s old sewer jetter has been taken in for repairs. With the new equipment arriving and the old one being repaired, Ellerbe will have two jetters for its sewer system.