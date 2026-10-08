Hamlet Senior Center announces two upcoming community events

HAMLET — The Hamlet Senior Center invites the community to join them next week for two special events celebrating local veterans and bringing people together for fun, fellowship, and community resources.

Quilts of Valor — Honoring Our Veterans is Wednesday, October 14, 2026, at 12 p.m. at The Hamlet Senior Center, 102 Veterans Drive, in Hamlet.

The Sandhills Quilters Guild will present Quilts of Valor as an expression of appreciation for the sacrifices made by those who have served the country.

“This gathering offers an opportunity to recognize our veterans and show our community’s gratitude,” event organizers said.

The center will open at 11 a.m. for the event, with quilt presentations beginning at noon.

The Second Annual Aging Community Fall Festival is Friday, October 16, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Main Street Park, 2 W. Main Street, Hamlet.

Come enjoy a day of fun, food, and fellowship at the Hamlet Senior Center’s second annual Aging Community Fall Festival. The event will feature line dancers, musical performers, crafts, fall festival games, and more than 15 community resource vendors. Visitors can connect with local organizations and learn about resources and services available in the community.

The entertainment lineup includes the HSC Choir, Silver Steppers, Ellerbe Shakers, One Heart Music, SSBWS Dancers, Luv’n It Dance, and Bob Dotson. Free hot dogs and snacks will be available while supplies last.

Please help spread the word about these opportunities to honor our veterans, connect with neighbors, and celebrate the season.

For additional information about either event, contact Amanda Kempen, Director of the Hamlet Senior Center, at 910-582-7985