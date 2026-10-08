Hamlet Amtrak station celebrates completion of $3.2M accessibility improvements

HAMLET — Amtrak, NCDOT and local leaders celebrated the completion of a $3.2 million accessibility improvement project at Hamlet Station with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday morning.

The improvements include two accessible boarding platforms, pathways, lighting, signage and safety features.

David Handera, vice president of Amtrak’s Accessibility, Stations and Facilities and chief accessibility officer, shared opening remarks about the importance of the project and Amtrak’s broader commitment to accessibility.

“Today— it’s just another milestone in celebrating accessibility as a whole,” said Handera. “Amtrak is committed to making our stations compliant.”

Handera said projects of this scale require coordination between federal, state and local partners, as well as Amtrak’s host railroad partner.

“We couldn’t do a project like this alone. It takes a lot of effort, a lot of coordination and it starts at the federal level, the state level and of course, at the local level. Delivering a project in this scale takes time. We know it’s been a long project. It also takes strong collaboration with Amtrak, Federal Railroad Administration, North Carolina Department of Transportation, our local level and of course, our host railroad partner to make this happen,” said Handera.

“These upgrades make it easier and safer for all travelers to use rail, while helping ensure the station continues to serve residents and visitors for years to come,” said Handera.

Jason T. Orthner, director of the Rail Division for the North Carolina Department of Transportation, also spoke during the ceremony, highlighting the long-standing partnership between NCDOT, Amtrak and the city of Hamlet.

“This is a wonderful station. I’m very proud of the partnership we’ve had with the town for so long,” said Orthner. “We’ve had a long history, DOT in partnering with Amtrak and the town on this beautiful, historic station. Together, about 22 years ago, we moved this station from its original location on the other side of the tracks to this location as part of a major project with the town and restored it to its original grandeur. This improvement that we’re celebrating today builds on that successful project.”

Orthner also emphasized the broader role accessible transportation plays in connecting communities to important services and opportunities.

“Accessible transportation connects people with employment, education, health care, family and new opportunities. It is an essential part of a passenger rail system that serves everyone. Hamlet Station is an important transportation asset for this community and for Southeastern North Carolina,” Orthner said.

“Hamlet has long embraced its railroad heritage and today’s celebration would not be possible without strong local leadership and support,” Handera said.

Mayor Amy Guinn also shared remarks, expressing gratitude to the departments and community partners involved in maintaining the station and completing the project.

“This depot has been serviceable for so many years in part because of our incredible community partners who have participated in helping maintain our facility. Amtrak’s recent substantial investment demonstrates their continued commitment to rural communities,” said Guinn. “Enabling passengers of all abilities to access travel enhances the experience and ensures everyone can enjoy the freedom of travel by rail.”

Guinn continued, “Transportation should connect people, not create barriers. Projects like this help us move closer to that vision. The city of Hamlet greatly appreciates the collaboration of all the departments, the federal, state and local level who work together to accomplish these improvements.”

Local and federal officials also voiced their support for the project.

Lindsay Courtney, regional director for Richmond County and a representative from Sen. Ted Budd’s office, read a letter from Budd, who serves on the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee.

“I want to congratulate you on the ribbon-cutting for the Amtrak station in Hamlet. Today, we celebrate the completion of accessibility improvements that will serve visitors of all ages and abilities for decades to come. This Amtrak station will provide residents and visitors with better transportation options, greater connectivity and new economic opportunities. This is a significant milestone for Richmond County, and it is a testament to your leadership. Please accept my best wishes for continued prosperity. Full steam ahead. As a member of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, I’m honored to represent you in the United States Senate.”

Sen. Thom Tillis also sent a letter of support for the project.

“Dear friends, I am pleased to extend my best wishes to everyone gathered for the ribbon-cutting celebrating the completion of accessibility improvements at Amtrak’s Hamlet Station. While the Senate’s schedule prevents me from attending today’s event, I am thrilled to join you in recognizing this important milestone. The ADA has played a vital role in improving the lives of Americans with disabilities and ensuring greater accessibility in communities across the country. I am confident these improvements will make a meaningful difference for Amtrak passengers and help ensure that everyone can access and enjoy this important transportation service. I wish you all the best for a wonderful event and congratulate everyone who helped make this possible.”

The project at Hamlet Station is part of Amtrak’s larger effort to improve accessibility at stations across its network.

“Amtrak is committed to advancing accessibility across its enterprise. Not just in mobile applications, web applications, our new train sets that are coming out, but in our stations. And today, this station adds to our count of compliance stations,” Handera said.

According to Handera, Amtrak has made accessibility improvements to 215 stations and are compliance, totaling to $1.1 billion invested in these improvements. Within the next year, Amtrak should have over 100 stations with accessibility projects underway, investing approximately $300 million.

Handera said the work will continue in the coming years, with Amtrak targeting completion of its station accessibility program by 2031.

“With a targeted completion of our program for our stations where Amtrak has responsibility by 2031. So, long road ahead of us, 2031 seems like a long ways away, but those five years will go fast and I know I’m looking at the team that can deliver, and they can only deliver with strong partnerships— again, at the federal, state and local level,” said Handera.