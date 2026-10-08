Digging for treasures at Rankin Museum Fossil Fair

ELLERBE — The Rankin Museum of American Heritage hosted its annual fossil fair at the flume Saturday, bringing 59 children together to dig for fossils and discover treasures.

“We’ve been doing the annual fossil fair for close to 20 years now,” said Rankin Museum President and Chairman of the Board of Directors Brett Webb. “This is the first time in a long time that we’ve been able to use actual mining dirt from the Aurora mines in Eastern North Carolina.”

Webb said the museum previously used mining dirt from the Aurora Mine for its fossil fair before it had the flume. The Aurora Mine is the largest integrated phosphate mining and chemical facility in the world.

The Rankin Museum received a load of mining dirt from the mine in December of last year, giving children the opportunity to search through the material for fossils.

Throughout the event, children dug up fossils including shark teeth, stingray teeth, vertebrae, coral and other specimens.

“We’ve got children from three different counties that I know of today. We had a pretty good reach. A lot of the kids are local, but we’re happy to be able to do it. It’s always a free event and families get to come and enjoy the museum for free as well.”

For Webb, the event is about more than finding fossils. He said the annual fair gives children an opportunity to learn through hands-on activities while bringing families into the museum.

“It’s important to use to see kids come out and parents bring their children out on a Saturday morning to do something educational and support the local museum and the community,” Webb said. “Children are doing something hands-on where they’re taking something tangible home with them, as opposed to looking at it on a screen.”

While the museum does not currently have any upcoming events planned, Webb said the renovation of the former Ellerbe Library has been completed. The museum completed renovations on the space in early 2025 and is now offering it as an event space for children’s birthday parties, meetings and other gatherings.