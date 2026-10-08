Crime Reports Oct. 1 — Oct. 2

Oct. 1

At 4:09 p.m., Deputy Mark E. Owens responded to Cliff Street in Rockingham after a report of an individual stealing items outside a yard. According to the crime report, the stolen items included camo overalls, a white suitcase, 8 feet of copper wire, and a jumper cable, valued at $160. The case was closed by means other than arrest.

Oct. 2

At 1:54 p.m., Deputy Austin M. Hart responded to Airport Road in Rockingham following a report of a subject cutting open a screen porch, valued at $1,000. The case was closed by means other than arrest.