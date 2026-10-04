Resources and hiring event brings community together

HAMLET — The 2026 Richmond County Veterans Resources & Hiring Event was held at the RCC Cole Auditorium & Community Center on Sept. 5. This year’s event was the largest of its three years running. The event was very well attended and enjoyed by vendors and guests.

Guest Von Capel, a local vocalist, gave an excellent performance of the National Anthem during the Opening Ceremony. Vendors and volunteers loved the hot lunch from Fuller’s of Fayetteville (chicken strips, meatloaf, potato salad, green beans, rolls, strawberry shortcake, tea, and lemonade). Vendors and guests enjoyed snacks, coffee, and drinks during the event. There were also door prize drawings for guests visiting the event, and Certificates of Appreciation for the vendors.

Some employers and agencies attending this year included: Winston-Sale VA, Wake Forest Sheriff’s Dept., NC Hwy. Patrol, Perdue Farms, Amazon Military, Humana, Richmond County Aging, veteran groups (American Legion Posts 49, 73, and 147, AMVETS 316, and Order of the Purple Hearts), Legal Aid of NC, Women Veterans Support Services, Vets to Vets (service dogs), Purdue, NC Works, American Red Cross, Richmond County NAACP, Mary Kay, Oak Grove Technologies, RCC, DHHS, past NC Dept. Commander- American Legion/Alt NEC “Bo” Durham, Carolina Hearts, K&W Welding, Rockingham Fire Department, Rockingham Sheriff’s Department, Oak Grove Technologies, Box Company of America, and Walbridge.

Special thanks to: Leon Grimes, Gary Jacobs, and AJ Johnson of NC Commerce/NC Works. They helped us get this event started three years ago and continue to support us each year. Also, Joey Bennett and the Cole Auditorium and Community Center staff. Special thanks to County Manager Bryan Land for his support. They all do an awesome job of venue support each year.

Many vendors returned for the second and third year. They are very supportive of our veterans and the support given to all attendees/guests is always wonderful. The events are open to veterans, and the public. Especially community members looking for work and/or career changes. With a working committee of 10, the event may return again next year. Service agencies and employers are welcome. Volunteers are welcome.