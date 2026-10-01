Hamlet woman arrested following larceny investigation

HAMLET — A Hamlet woman was arrested Sept. 24 following a Richmond County Sheriff’s Office investigation into allegations of obtaining property by false pretenses and larceny.

Sheriff Mark Gulledge reported that Linda Gail Vuncannon, 47, was arrested and charged with felony obtaining property by false pretenses and misdemeanor larceny.

The Sheriff’s Office began investigating the allegations in November 2023.

During the investigation, investigators developed information and evidence that led to criminal charges being filed against Vuncannon, according to a media release by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators located Vuncannon on Sept. 24 and took her into custody without incident. She was brought before a Richmond County magistrate and confined to the Richmond County Jail under a $2,500 secured bond pending further judicial proceedings.

“The passage of time does not diminish our responsibility to thoroughly investigate allegations of criminal activity. I appreciate the continued efforts of our investigators in following this case through and bringing it before the judicial system,” said Sheriff Mark Gulledge in a media release.