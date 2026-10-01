Hamlet man arrested following kidnapping investigation

HAMLET — A Hamlet man was arrested Sept. 24 following an investigation into an alleged kidnapping that began in August, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Monteise Lonvonte Hubbard, 18, was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary, kidnapping, assault on a female and injury to real property, according to a media release by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

On Aug. 20, deputies responded to an emergency call in the 600 block of U.S. Highway 1 South regarding a report of a kidnapping.

According to the release, deputies learned Hubbard was alleged to have forced his way into a residence and taken a woman, identified as his former girlfriend, from the home against her will.

Investigators allege Hubbard physically removed the woman from the residence, forced her into a vehicle and left the area with her.

Deputies began searching for the woman, who was later located unharmed and safely reunited with her family, according to the release.

Following the investigation, investigators obtained criminal charges against Hubbard.

Hubbard was located and taken into custody without further incident Sept. 24. He was brought before a Richmond County magistrate, who ordered him held in the Richmond County Jail without bond pending further judicial proceedings, according to the release.

“I commend our deputies and investigators for their response to this incident and, most importantly, for their efforts in safely locating the victim. Cases involving allegations of violence and the unlawful removal of another person are taken seriously, and our personnel will continue working diligently to protect victims and hold those responsible accountable through the judicial process,” said Sheriff Mark Gulledge in a media release.