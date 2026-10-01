Rockingham man arrested after deputies respond to property complaint

ROCKINGHAM — A Rockingham man was arrested Sept. 24 after deputies responded to a report of an individual refusing to leave a property, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

In a media release, Sheriff Mark Gulledge reported that Keith Michael Hynes, 55, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and misdemeanor breaking and entering.

Deputies responded to a call on Needle Lane regarding a person reportedly on the caller’s property and refusing to leave.

Before arriving, deputies determined Hynes had previously been evicted from the property but had returned, according to a media release by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies also determined Hynes had an active, unserved arrest warrant.

Deputies encountered Hynes at the residence and took him into custody without incident. During the arrest, deputies reported finding a firearm in Hynes’ immediate vicinity.

Further investigation determined Hynes had previously been convicted of a felony and was prohibited from possessing a firearm, according to the release.

Hynes was charged with the offenses listed above and served with additional outstanding processes. He appeared before a Richmond County magistrate and was confined to the Richmond County Jail under a $29,000 secured bond pending further judicial proceedings.

“I commend our deputies for their response and for safely resolving this incident without further escalation. What began as a call regarding an individual refusing to leave the property resulted in deputies identifying an additional concern and taking the appropriate enforcement action,” said Sheriff Mark Gulledge in a media release.