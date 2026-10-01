Richmond County school board approves pre-construction contract

HAMLET — The Richmond County Board of Education unanimously approved a $262,188 pre-construction contract with Bordeaux Company earlier this month.

Richmond County Schools Director of Construction and Maintenance Steven King explained that the contract consists of three categories, including the pre-construction fee, which is “only one of the three that has a dollar amount in this contract.”

The other two fees consist of the guaranteed maximum price (GMP), which will be determined after the design is complete and the project is put out for contractor bids.

“The other fee is actually the fee that the contractor, Bordeaux, would charge for construction of the project, their overhead, profit and all that,” King said. “So, what we would do tonight, we would approve the pre-construction portion of the contract, and then we would do amendments to the contract for the GMP and the construction fee.”

“I did want to mention that Bordeaux’s been working under good faith that they would receive this contract. So, they’ve got a lot of time and effort. They’ve been to several board meetings. So they, you know, they’ve been a good partner with us,” King said.

King also provided construction updates, sharing that 450 feet of fencing has been installed around East Rockingham Elementary School to prevent damage from all-terrain vehicles on the property.

“We have noticed a couple ATVs still going on the property, but I think they’ve learned once they come on the property, they can’t get off the property,” King said. “So, they have to go back to the front. So, I think the frequency of them coming on the property is definitely declined. So, we’re proud of that,” said King.

King said surplus items from the L.J. Bell facility on Hawthorne Avenue, including a boiler, chiller, auditorium seats and mobile units, have been listed for sale. Two of the four mobile units have been sold.

Exploratory demolition in the gym began the week of Sept. 7. King also shared that all departments are meeting weekly with Richmond County Schools, Moseley and Bordeaux for design and scheduling discussions.

King said Bordeaux recommended a modular elevator system for the new L.J. Bell building. The elevator would be built in a factory and transported to the construction site.

“They stand it up and basically the building is built around it,” King explained.

King also shared several other construction updates across the school district. Three mobile classrooms at Mineral Springs Elementary School are ready to be declared surplus, which would most likely happen around Christmas break.

The Rockingham Middle School auditorium has been completed, as has additional fencing at Richmond Senior High School.

Projects involving sound systems at the baseball and football stadiums are in the works, along with the graduation stage. King said he has received a quote for replacing the fire alarm panel at Richmond Senior High School, and a partial roof replacement at the high school is being planned.