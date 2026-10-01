Dancing with the Stars returns for annual Hospice fundraiser

HAMLET — Richmond County Hospice’s annual Taste of the Sandhills & Dancing with the Stars fundraiser returned Saturday, bringing dancers and community members together for an evening of fundraising.

Before audience members entered the auditorium, Jeff Smart, partner and owner of Mabry’s Drug & Home Care, shared that Hospice had already raised around $79,000.

“We’re so proud we can be the main event sponsor again with Dancing With The Stars as we have for so many years,” Smart said.

At the end of the night, Smart shared that the final amount raised had not yet been determined but estimated the total was under $90,000.

The Hospice Choice Award went to the mother-daughter duo of Jessica and Kinleigh Robinson, who raised the most money prior to the event.

The People’s Choice Award, given to the duo that received the most votes, went to Tatum Childers and Meghan McKenzie.

The Judges’ Choice Award went to Bryan and Brigitte Laney, co-founders of Carolina Hearts.

Dancers who competed this year were Todd and Alisa Scott, Jessica Robinson and Kinleigh Robinson, Cameron Wright and Kylee Hairston, Tatum Childers and Meghan McKenzie, Kimberly Parsons and Jenna Carraway, and Bryan and Brigitte Laney.

Returning champions Michael and Ashley Shepherd, Judges’ Choice Award winners; Ryan Patterson and Carlie Patterson, People’s Choice Award winners; and Jessica Davis, Luke and Eva Laine, Hospice Choice Award winners, returned to the dance floor for the annual returning champions dance.

Additional lead sponsors were Sandhills Best Care for The Taste of the Sandhills. Program sponsors were Carolina Hearts Home Care, and the opening number was sponsored by JC and Karen Everett and family.

Jammin Jack’s Cookin’ Shack won the Taste of the Sandhills decor award, while Adrian’s was awarded second runner-up for decor. Silly Dee’s Cakes received the Tasty Award, while The Grille was the runner-up.

The event also included a tribute to the late country singer Dolly Parton, with Kinnley Micklem performing “Hard Candy Christmas.” Parton supported Richmond County Hospice’s Celebrity Auction during its early years by donating a pair of signed heels.

“That will always be a part of Richmond County Hospice’s legacy and a part of the legacy of Miss Dolly right here in Richmond County,” said emcee Joey Bennett.