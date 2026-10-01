Law enforcement investigates weekend violence in Richmond County

ROCKINGHAM — A $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in connection with a shooting on Hunter Circle as law enforcement agencies investigate multiple violent incidents reported across Richmond County over the weekend.

The Rockingham Police Department announced Tuesday morning that it is partnering with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and Richmond County Crime Stoppers to offer the reward in connection with the shooting, which occurred Sunday, Sept. 27.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting early Sunday morning after Richmond County Emergency Communications received calls about the incident around 2:38 a.m.

On Monday, Sheriff Mark Gulledge issued a statement addressing the violence reported over the weekend and the ongoing investigations.

“The violence reported in Richmond County over the weekend is deeply concerning. We recognize that residents want answers, I can assure you that our investigators have been working all weekend long and have not let up.

Sheriff’s Office investigators are coordinating with the Rockingham Police Department, sharing information and pursuing leads to determine what happened and identify those responsible. These efforts remain active, and progress is being made.

Protecting this community is our responsibility and our commitment. We will continue working with our law enforcement partners to seek accountability for these acts of violence.”

The Rockingham Police Department also released a statement Monday addressing the incidents reported over the weekend.

“There were a number of violent incidents reported across Richmond County this weekend. We want the public to know that these incidents are a top priority for the Rockingham Police Department and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Our investigative teams have been working closely together since the incidents were reported and are actively following leads in each case. Investigators are making progress toward identifying those responsible and taking appropriate enforcement action.

“We understand the concern these incidents may cause in our community. We remain committed to working together to protect our residents and hold those responsible accountable.”

In a social media post, Richmond County Schools said several students were involved in the acts of violence and addressed concerns about school safety.

“While there is no direct indication of a threat to our schools or students, you may notice an increased law enforcement and security presence on campuses out of an abundance of caution,” they said.

The district also said it was coordinating with local law enforcement as the investigations continue.

“We are working closely with local law enforcement agencies as they investigate to ensure these incidents remain separate from our schools,” they said.

Anyone with information about the incidents is encouraged to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 910-895-3232, the Rockingham Police Department at 910-895-2468 or Richmond County Crime Stoppers at 910-997-5454. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the P3 App.