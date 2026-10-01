United Way celebrates 17th annual Days of Caring

ROCKINGHAM — United Way of Richmond County’s 17th Annual Days of Caring brought 310 volunteers together to serve nonprofit organizations and neighbors across the county. Volunteers completed 17 projects, contributing 925.5 hours of service and saving participating organizations an estimated $33,447.57.

Projects included building chalkboards for students with special needs, beautifying outdoor spaces, repairing decks, reading to children, stocking shelves, delivering meals, packing backpacks, preparing crafts, assisting with event decorations and supporting an American Red Cross blood drive.

“Some of our volunteers joined us for the first time this year, while others have been part of Days of Caring since it began 17 years ago,” said Michelle Parrish, Executive Director of United Way of Richmond County. “Every person brought something valuable to these projects. I’m grateful to the businesses that gave their employees time to serve, the individuals who volunteered, and the organizations that welcomed our teams.”

Days of Caring began as an opportunity for neighbors to come together in service around the anniversary of September 11. This year’s projects took place over six days and concluded with the blood drive on Tuesday, September 22.

“We’re already looking forward to bringing everyone together again in 2027,” Parrish said.

As Days of Caring concluded, United Way of Richmond County launched its 2026 fundraising campaign with a goal of $250,000. Workplace campaigns give employees an opportunity to support local programs while learning more about needs in their community.

Unless a donor directs otherwise, funds raised stay in Richmond County. United Way’s partner agencies include:

• American Red Cross

• Back Pack Pals

• Habitat for Humanity of the NC Sandhills

• New Horizons Life and Family Services

• Our Daily Bread

• Pee Dee Pregnancy Resource Center

• Richmond County 4-H

• Richmond County Rescue Squad

• Richmond County Schools Exceptional Children’s Program

• Samaritan Colony

• The Salvation Army

Together, these organizations support children and families, provide food and other essential resources, and help neighbors facing difficult circumstances. In 2025, United Way’s partner programs served 12,276 individuals and provided 93,779 services. Through the first half of 2026, they served 6,313 individuals and provided 47,788 services.

“Food remains one of the most pressing needs we hear about from our community,” Parrish said. “Requests for help with utilities and rent continue as well. Support for this campaign helps our partner agencies respond to those needs here in Richmond County.”

To donate or learn more about United Way of Richmond County, visit www.unitedwayrichmondnc.net, mail a contribution to PO Box 153, Rockingham, NC 28380, or call 910-997-2173.

Businesses interested in starting a workplace campaign and individuals interested in volunteering are encouraged to contact Michelle Parrish at the same number.