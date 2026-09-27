RPD seize cocaine, fentanyl and firearms during search

ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham Police Department’s Narcotics Division served a search warrant Sept. 25 at a South Grove Avenue residence as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation, according to a media release by the RPD.

The search was conducted at 212 South Grove Ave. with assistance from the department’s Tactical Response Unit, Criminal Investigation Division, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team and North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement.

According to the release, investigators reported finding 16 grams of crack cocaine, six individual dosage units of fentanyl pills, five individual dosage units of Xanax, less than a half-ounce of marijuana, paraphernalia they said was consistent with the manufacture of crack cocaine and other drug paraphernalia.

Investigators also reported finding two firearms during the search.

Diamante Dijon Wood, 33, was arrested and charged with manufacturing cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell or deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule IV controlled substance, exposing a child to a controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, simple possession of marijuana, misdemeanor child abuse and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wood was given a $250,000 secured bond and placed in the Richmond County Detention Center, according to the release.

Albert Alonzo McDonald, 77, was issued a criminal summons on charges of maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both men are scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 15.

The investigation remains ongoing, and additional charges could be filed, according to the release.