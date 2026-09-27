Hamlet celebrates John Coltrane’s 100th birthday

HAMLET — The Hamlet Business Development Association celebrated the 100th birthday of legendary jazz musician John Coltrane with a community tribute Wednesday afternoon.

John William Coltrane, one of the most influential and acclaimed figures in jazz and 20th-century music, was born in Hamlet on Sept. 23, 1926. The Hamlet native was a jazz saxophonist, bandleader and composer who became known for his musical experimentation and improvisation.

Coltrane learned to play instruments at an early age, including the clarinet and alto saxophone, before becoming best known for playing the tenor saxophone. During World War II, Coltrane served in the U.S. Navy and performed with a Navy band while stationed in Hawaii.

Coltrane went on to become the musical icon he is known as today, performing with jazz legends such as Dizzy Gillespie, Miles Davis and Thelonious Monk. He later formed his own groups, including the John Coltrane Quartet.

Mayor Amy Guinn welcomed attendees and shared facts about Coltrane’s legacy and lasting impact on the music industry.

“Born here and lived here for three months. I realize that’s not a lifetime, but still, we claim him,” said Guinn.

Councilman Maurice Stuart highlighted Coltrane’s family history and the musical influences that surrounded him growing up. Coltrane’s mother, Alice Blair Coltrane, was a seamstress, while his father, John Robert Coltrane, was a tailor, pastor and musician.

“So he was destined to go out on his own and have his own quartet and have his own band. His mom was in music. She was in the church. She was a singer. His dad was a pastor and was a musician himself,” said Stuart.

The celebration also highlighted the connection between Coltrane and other musicians with ties to the Hamlet community.

Dobbins Heights Mayor Antonio Blue and Mayor Pro Tem Tyre Holloway presented the city of Hamlet with a letter and autographed picture from Grammy Award-winning saxophonist Mark Gross, who also shares a connection to Hamlet through his grandmother, who was from the Seaboard city.

“From “Giant Steps” to “A Love Supreme,” Coltrane pushed the boundaries of harmony, improvisation and spiritual expression, furthering most people believe possible. Leaving a body of work that continues to challenge and inspire every musician who picks up an instrument… To celebrate this centennial is to celebrate the enduring power of art,” said read Gross in the letter.

John Coltrane Edutainment Director Gerard Morrison provided additional facts about Coltrane, including his ties to Hamlet and the influence his work had on other musical legends, including Marvin Gaye.

The tribute also featured live music, with saxophonist Nyjel Graham and DJ Daye on keyboard. Daye is also Coltrane’s cousin.

Throughout the program, local artist Dayona Johnson created a live painting that will be displayed at the Visitor’s Center in the John Coltrane section.

The Coltrane festivities will continue with the 18th annual John Coltrane Edutainment Festival on Saturday, Oct. 3, from noon to 5 p.m. at 1935 Ghio Osborne Road. Artists from across the Sandhills will come together to showcase their talents.