RPD assists investigation leading to armed robbery arrest

ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham Police Department assisted in a multi-agency investigation that led to the arrest of a Monroe man in connection with multiple armed robberies, including an armed robbery at a beauty shop in Rockingham.

According to a media release by the Union County Sheriff’s Office, detectives began investigating a gray Toyota Camry believed to have been used in multiple robberies. Surveillance footage from the Rockingham robbery helped the Rockingham Police Department identify the vehicle’s tag, “providing investigators with a key lead in the investigation.”

Through surveillance footage and other evidence, investigators identified Scottavais Lorenzo Hailey, 41, as a suspect in armed robberies at Wingstop and Indian Trail Tobacco and Vape in Union County, as well as a robbery in Rockingham, according to the release.

According to an arrest warrant, on Sept. 15, Hailey went to Unisex Hair Styling, where he allegedly took a Ruger LCRX .38 Special revolver valued at $400 from an individual after threatening to use what was described as a toy firearm covered with a rag. He also allegedly took a purse valued at $50 from another victim.

According to the warrant, Hailey pushed one of the victims against a wall during a struggle over the firearm. The victim sustained a scratch on her arm after falling into a wooden bench. The revolver discharged during the struggle, striking an interior wall of the business.

Once Hailey gained possession of the firearm, he fled the beauty shop, according to the warrant.

On Sept. 22, detectives with the Union County Sheriff’s Office and Monroe Police Department, along with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, executed a search warrant at Hailey’s Monroe residence. Additional evidence was seized during the search, according to the release.

Hailey was arrested and transported to the Union County Detention Center.

He was charged with four counts of armed robbery, second-degree kidnapping, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, larceny of a firearm, assault on a female, robbery with a dangerous object and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

According to the release, Hailey was being held without bond.

The investigation remains ongoing, and additional charges could be filed.

“The Union County Sheriff’s Office thanks the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Monroe Police Department, and Rockingham Police Department for their assistance in this investigation and successful arrest of Scottavais Hailey,” the Union County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.