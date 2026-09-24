NSDAR brings Constitution Week to local elementary schools

RICHMOND COUNTY — The General Henry William Harrington Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) has expanded its Constitution Week outreach by partnering with Richmond County elementary schools to provide engaging, age-appropriate educational resources to students and teachers. Constitution Week, observed annually from September 17–23, commemorates the signing of the United States Constitution and promotes a deeper understanding of America’s founding principles.

Constitution Week is more than a celebration — it is a national educational requirement. According to the U.S. Department of Education, “each educational institution receiving Federal funds for a fiscal year shall hold an educational program on the United States Constitution on September 17 of such year.” This mandate, established under Section 111 of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2005, ensures that students across the country learn about the document that shapes our government and protects our freedoms.

To support Richmond County schools in meeting this requirement, chapter members assembled and delivered more than 250 Constitution Kits to students. Each kit included:

• A Constitution Week Activity Book featuring the Preamble, the U.S. Flag Code, and interactive civics activities.

• A handheld American flag, placed intentionally in the hands of each child to foster pride, patriotism, and a personal connection to the nation’s enduring symbols.

• A small bell with instructions to ring the bell at 4:00 p.m. on September 17, joining the nationwide Bells Across America observance.

The 4:00 p.m. bell-ringing tradition marks the approximate hour the delegates concluded their work at the Constitutional Convention in 1787. Historically, bells were used to announce important news to the

community — proclamations, celebrations, and calls to gather. By ringing their bells, students participate in a living tradition that echoes across the nation, reminding all Americans of the moment our Constitution was born.

In addition to student materials, each fifth-grade teacher or school library received a copy of Revolutionary War: America’s War for Independence: A Visual History by Rebecca Miller. This richly illustrated book provides an accessible, immersive look at the events leading to America’s founding. Its visual format supports classroom instruction, enhances historical understanding, and helps students connect the Revolutionary War to the creation of the Constitution they study during Constitution Week.

As the nation approaches America 250, the 250th anniversary of the United States, the General Henry William Harrington Chapter emphasizes the importance of teaching children about the Constitution. Understanding this document — its origins, its principles, and its lasting impact — prepares students to be informed citizens and strengthens the patriotic foundation of future generations.

The Daughters of the American Revolution remain committed to promoting historic preservation, education, and patriotism throughout Richmond County and beyond.