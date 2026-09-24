Ellerbe concert series brings live music downtown

ELLERBE — The Ellerbe, NC Concert Series kicked off Thursday night with the Axe Handlers at Howell Park, bringing bluegrass tunes to downtown Ellerbe, including a cover of John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”

The concert series was made possible through donations from multiple businesses within the county, including The Berry Patch, The Webb Farm, Pee Dee Electric, Main Street Mug, One Stop Print Shop, Deer Ridge RV Park, E.E. Vuncannon Inc., Fidelity Bank, AgSouth Farm Credit, Yates Long Arm Mowing, Great Falls Wealth Management and Supreme Filter Service.

The series consists of four nights. The remaining shows are:

• The Luke Vuncannon Band — Thursday, Oct. 1. The band is known for playing country, blues and classic rock.

• Good Company — Thursday, Oct. 15. The band is known for playing country and classic rock.

• The Sand Band — Thursday, Oct. 29. The band is known for its beach music.

Concerts run from 6 to 8 p.m. and are free to attend. The series features local vendors, with Taco Loko and Cups of Joy Lemonade participating in the first concert. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs.

Earlier this week, the Ellerbe Town Council approved handling donations for the music series.

Ellerbe native Luke Vuncannon, the singer and organizer of the series, received donations from local businesses to help pay for the bands. During an Ellerbe Town Council meeting, Mayor Lee Berry said Vuncannon would not charge the town for organizing the series and that the donations would go to the town to distribute toward the bands’ costs.

Next Thursday, Sept. 24, The Lacs, the Georgia-based duo of Clay “Uncle Snap” Sharpe and Brian “Rooster King,” will headline NitroFest, performing from 7:45 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Additional live entertainment in the county includes the Rockingham Plaza Jam Series. The upcoming final concert of the season will feature Too Much Sylvia, known for Carolina beach music, Motown and 1970s and 1980s hits, on Oct. 1 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The Hamlet Boxcar Concert Series also has two final shows lined up for the season. Richmond County native Erik Hawks and the Hardluck Band will perform Sept. 25. The Radio will close the series Oct. 23.