Recent arrests in Richmond County

RICHMOND COUNTY — A Raeford man was recently arrested on allegations of driving while impaired.

According to an arrest warrant issued by the Rockingham Police Department on Sept. 19, Sergio Hernandez Ramirez, 47, drove a vehicle on N Handcock Street, a highway, “while subject to an impairing substance.”

The warrant also states that Hernandez Ramirez had an open bottle of Bud Light Lime in the back seat of the vehicle and was operating a motor vehicle while his license had been revoked “for an impaired driving revocation.”

According to court records, Hernandez Ramirez had a breath test result of 0.35.

Hernandez Ramirez was charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired, open container alcohol violation, possessing or displaying an altered, fictitious or revoked driver’s license, and driving while license revoked for an impaired driving revocation.

He was booked in the Richmond County Jail under a $10,800 combined secured bond. His first court appearance was Sept. 21, and his next hearing is scheduled for Oct. 21.

In a separate case, an Ellerbe man was arrested after allegedly damaging a truck.

According to an arrest warrant issued by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 21, Wesley Bryan Parsons, 35, inflicted injury to personal property, specifically a 2012 Ford F-150, with damage exceeding $200.

Parsons was charged with one misdemeanor count of injury to personal property. He was booked in the Richmond County Jail under a $3,000 secured bond. His first court appearance was Sept. 22, and his next hearing is scheduled for Oct. 15.