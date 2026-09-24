Ellerbe FD receives community grant from Vulcan Materials

ELLERBE — Ellerbe Fire Department was the recent recipient of a grant from Vulcan Materials for the purchase of Class A/B Fire Foam that is used to assist in fire suppression.

Officials with the department said this foam is a critical tool that increases the efficiency of fire suppression operations.

“This product provides the firefighters with the safest foam material for both the firefighters and the environment,” said a release from the department. “The use of foam increases the extinguishing properties of water and decreases the amount of water needed for fire suppression. Firefighters benefit from AB foam because it is versatile, effective, and efficient—it can suppress both common and flammable liquid fires, improve cooling and oxygen suppression, reduces water usage, and enhances safety and visibility on the fireground.”

Members of the department reached out to Denise Hallett in her role as Vulcan Regional Community and Government Relations Manager. After completing the grant application request, the department was notified of the award.

In response to awarding the grant to Ellerbe Fire Department, Hallett shared the following: “Supporting First Responders in the communities we serve benefits everyone. It’s The Vulcan Way!”

Ellerbe Fire Department appreciates the partnership between Vulcan Materials and the local community, they said. These types of partnerships go a long way in building positive relationships between local business and the community, they said.