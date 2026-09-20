School board reviews audit, behavioral program updates

HAMLET — Earlier this month at the Richmond County Board of Education meeting, Dale Smith, a CPA with Anderson Smith & Wike, PLLC, presented the board with the 2025-26 fiscal year audit.

The audit report revealed that the board’s general fund reported an increase in fund balance of $26,000 during the 2025-26 fiscal year, resulting in a balance of $1,641,286, compared to a decrease of $1.2 million in the 2024-25 fiscal year.

“That’s a good level for a district this size,” Smith said. “I think ideally y’all can maintain it at around that level,” Smith said.

According to the audit, revenues increased by $702,000, or 6.8%, while expenditures decreased by $534,000, or 4.6%.

Smith said the district had been using its general fund balance for the past two years.Smith noted that school districts are currently struggling to balance their budgets without using fund balances.

“So you all haven’t been alone in fighting that battle,” Smith said.

Smith said the district’s financial improvements were reflected in the audit.

“So again, overall everything looked very good from an audit standpoint. Financially, the district made significant improvements last year. I think the finances are in good shape for the district,” Smith said.

Assistant Superintendent of Safety and Support Melvin Ingram provided the board with updates on “Let’s Go Learn,” a contracted, grant-funded program to help Richmond County Schools “build staff capacity around behavior.”

Ingram explained how LGL came about and why the district began focusing on behavioral support.

“We knew that student behavior was having an impact on our classrooms, our teachers, and ultimately instructional time. As we looked more closely at our system, we realized that we had spent a great deal of time strengthening the academic side of the multi-tier support systems, but had not spent as much time on our behavioral core— it was not nearly developed enough,” Ingram said.

He continued to explain that educators were addressing behavior once it escalated, after referrals, disruption and the student had lost instructional time. With the program, schools are taking a proactive rather than reactive approach to student behavior.

“That doesn’t mean that we’re trying to lower expectations for student behavior… it means becoming better at intervening before behavior reaches the point where exclusion, suspension or removal from instruction becomes our primary response,” Ingram said.

Ingram continued, “One of the important mind shifts has been recognizing that two things can be true at the same time — we can hold students accountable and teach them to regulate their behavior while also equipping adults to respond more effectively.”

Ingram said LGL did not begin districtwide, starting instead with an elementary school and a middle school. Now, all schools have a team.

He shared that from the 2024-25 to 2025-26 school years, referrals declined from 7,053 to 6,675, while out-of-school suspensions declined from 6,880 to 5,554.

“I would not suggest that Let’s Go Learn alone caused those reductions. There are many people, strategies, leadership decisions, and school-level efforts contributing to these outcomes,” Ingram said. “But the direction of the data is consistent with the direction of our strategy, and so we are encouraged.”

Ingram added that the safety grant for the program is awarded yearly “whenever they offer the grant.” He said that last year LGL did not have a budget, so they were not offered a grant. He also noted that federal funds have been used and “hope to continue to do that.”

“We trained leadership teams, teachers and began developing behavior problem-solving structures,” Ingram said. “The purpose was to learn to build capacity and understand what implementation actually required before trying to scale up across the district.”

Board member Ronald Tillman asked Ingram who is on the behavioral teams. Ingram responded that the teams consist of counselors, administrators and teachers.

Ingram said there is also a district team consisting of himself, Dropout Prevention Coordinator Arthur Gilliam, Exceptional Children and a representative from student services.

Earlier in the meeting, Nikki Covington and Vanecia Johnson from Richmond Early College High School were recognized with the Inspiring Excellence Award.

Richmond County Schools bus driver Laura Gillespie was recognized for taking home fourth place in the North Carolina Bus Rodeo, becoming the first female in the state to place fourth.