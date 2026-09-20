Sleep in Heavenly Peace builds 20 beds for local kids

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace built 20 beds at Redland Acres on Saturday as part of the Bunks Across America community build, a nationwide effort to provide beds for children in need.

“We have a great core team that helps us every time. Today’s build is part of the Bunks Across America Build. We’re building bunks all the way. We call them bunks,” said Betty Gallo McIntyre, coordinator of the bed builds in Richmond County. “They can be single beds or bunk beds. They’re all twin-size beds. We’re building these beds all across America today at the same time to help children who don’t have a bed.”

McIntyre added that every bed built in Richmond County stays in the county.

“We’re part of the MC Sandhills team, which is up towards Moore County, and it covers a big area up that way. Our team just covers the Richmond County area, which includes all of the cities in the county,” said McIntyre.

McIntyre said each bed build needs around 60 volunteers for a 20-bed build to go smoothly.

“Today, I think I counted 38 or 39. So we’re a little short on volunteers today, but everyone’s working hard, so we’re still gonna make this thing happen,” McIntyre said. “It might take us an hour longer, but we’ll be done with it today.”

The bed build took place at Redland Acres, whose owners, Amy and Chris Yaklin, McIntyre thanked for allowing the organization to use their outdoor venue.

“They have so graciously invited us to come and build under their outdoor venue anytime we need to, as long as they’re not having an event,” said McIntyre. “They’re actually out here helping us. And their grandchildren and one of their daughters are here.”

While volunteers arrived at 10 a.m. for the build, McIntyre said the core team began working two hours earlier to prepare the wood.

“We have to cut the wood into the sizes that we need to use to build the headboards, the footboards, the rails and the slats, and so it takes them about two hours to cut the wood ahead of time,” McIntyre explained.

McIntyre also praised Steve Newton, a member of the delivery team, for his work before and after the bed build.

“He goes above and beyond. He hauls our enclosed trailer. When we finish and all the volunteers go, we have to load the pieces onto the trailer, then we have to take it to our storage places that people have allowed us to use because non-profit,” said McIntyre.

The chapter currently does not have a permanent storage location, so the team has to use two different places to store its beds and building materials.

“We don’t have a place, we’re actually looking for one big storage location, so we won’t have to have it in two different places. We load it into the trailer and we have to go and unload it when this is over. Our job’s not finished yet until it’s off the trailer,” McIntyre said.

McIntyre explained that children receive beds through applications submitted on the SHPbeds.org website. McIntyre explained that applicants must select their designated chapter, which for Richmond County is NC Sandhills.

She said children must be between the ages of 3 and 17 and have enough room for a bed to be set up. McIntyre also explained that the organization considers whether a child has a more permanent living arrangement when reviewing applications.

For example, if a child stays with a parent for only a couple of days each month as part of a visitation arrangement, they would not qualify for a bed because the stay is not permanent.

“We have delivered as many as five beds to one home. We put together bunk beds, we put together single beds. It just depends on what they want and how much room they have,” said McIntyre.

McIntyre said applicants are vetted by SHP President Tom Bourne.

“The ones who are approved go on a waitlist, and when we have enough core team members to deliver on a Saturday, because most of us work during the week… then we set up the delivery. We just make sure the homeowners are gonna be there that day and if they’re ready for the bed,” said McIntyre.

Along with the beds, children receive mattresses, pillows and beds in a bag, which include sheet sets and comforters.

McIntyre said SHP Sandhills has been conducting bed builds in Richmond County for about a year and a half. She became involved through her church, Grace Church.

“They had a build one day in Seven Lakes at our Seven Lakes campus and I was like “yeah, I’m gonna do that,’” said McIntyre.

McIntyre, who works for the Richmond Observer, later wrote an article to bring awareness to children in the county who needed beds. She hoped someone would step up to take the chapter presidency, but when nobody did, she asked Tom if she could coordinate a bed build in Richmond County.

“We’ve been doing this almost as long as we’ve been a chapter,” said Sharon Trischler, volunteer staff member.

SHP Sandhills has been a chapter for around four years.

The next bed build will take place Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. in the First Baptist Church parking lot in Hamlet. Those interested in volunteering can register at the SHP volunteer registration link.

McIntyre noted that bed builds may start later in the winter because of the weather, while the team tries to start earlier in the summer because of the higher temperatures.