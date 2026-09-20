RCSO announces arrest following EBT card investigation

ROCKINGHAM — Sheriff Mark Gulledge reports that Quanasia Shada Roundtree, 30, of Rockingham, has been arrested and charged with one count each of Felony Illegal Possession or Use of Electronic Food and Nutrition Benefits and Misdemeanor False Report to Law Enforcement.

In June 2026, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office received a report alleging that an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card assigned to Roundtree and mailed to her address had been used without her knowledge or consent. The report prompted the Sheriff’s Office to investigate.

During the course of the investigation, investigators obtained information and evidence that was inconsistent with the circumstances initially reported. Based upon the findings of the investigation, criminal charges were subsequently obtained against Roundtree.

On September 16, 2026, Roundtree was arrested and brought before a Richmond County Magistrate. Roundtree was subsequently committed to the Richmond County Jail without bond pending further judicial proceedings.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reminds the public that terms of bond and conditions of pretrial release are determined by judicial officials, including magistrates and judges, pursuant to North Carolina General Statute § 15A-532. These determinations are made after consideration of the factors established by law.

All persons charged with a criminal offense are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.