Rockingham council approves contract for wastewater plant improvements

ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham City Council approved a contract with Harper General Contractors, based in Greenville, South Carolina, for $12,707,022 to make improvements to the city’s wastewater treatment plant.

City Manager Monty Crump said some of the improvements include aeration, electrical work, generators and a sludge dewatering facility.

In addition, the city adopted a 9/11 Day of Remembrance proclamation, which reads:

“WHEREAS, on September 11, 2001, our Nation was subjected to unprovoked, senseless, and cowardly acts of terrorism that claimed nearly 3, 000 innocent lives at the World Trade Center in New York City, at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, and aboard United Airlines Flight 93 in Shanksville, Pennsylvania; and

WHEREAS, we honor the courage and sacrifice of the firefighters, law enforcement officers, emergency medical personnel, military members, and citizens who responded without hesitation, including those who made the ultimate sacrifice and those who continue to suffer from illnesses and injuries resulting from their service; and

WHEREAS, in the days and months following the attacks, Americans came together in a spirit of unity, compassion, patriotism, and service, demonstrating the strength and resilience of our nation in the face of unimaginable tragedy; and

WHEREAS, September 11 holds special significance for the City of Rockingham, a community with deep ties to our Nation’s military and first responders and a longstanding tradition of service and sacrifice; and

WHEREAS, as a new generation comes of age with no personal memory of September 11, 2001, we have a responsibility to preserve the history of that day and ensure that the lives lost, and acts of courage and heroism are never forgotten; and

WHEREAS, on this 25th anniversary, the City of Rockingham joins communities throughout our Nation in solemn remembrance and reaffirms the enduring promise to Never Forget.”

The Rockingham Fire Department hosted its annual 9/11 Memorial Walk on Friday.

The council also adopted a Constitution Week proclamation, marking the 239th year since the signing of the Constitution on Sept. 17.