Richmond County Historical Society September meeting

ROCKINGHAM — On Thursday September 21st. at 7 P.M. members of the society and guests will meet at Rockingham City Hall. The public is invited and new membership is encouraged.

Dr. John Stevenson (president of the society) will be presiding over the meeting. He will be talking about how new DOT construction on Greene Street is affecting our property. He will also be catching members up on other things going on within our society.

Our program will be “This Is Our Story” presented by Mr. William Ingram. William is a Richmond Co. native. He is a retired, decorated United States Army veteran, former drill sergeant, and military instructor whose life of service continues through dedication, community, and the preservation of local history.

Today, Ingram devotes much of his time to researching the people, families, churches, farms, and communities that shaped Richmond and Anson Counties. His historical and genealogical work follows his own family across generations, tracing their presence in the region to at least 1750 and exploring how ordinary families helped build communities, institutions, and ultimately a nation.

During the program, Ingram will present a personal historical narrative centered on the lives of his grandfather, Mr. Robert Willie Ingram, and his great-grandmother, Emma Roberson, their stories will be reconstructed through census records, church minutes, wills, estate records, deeds, private family documents, oral history, and archival research.

His presentation draws upon family collections as well as research preserved by the Richmond County Historical Society, Duke University, and Wake Forest University. Through these records, Ingram seeks to place his ancestors not simply within a family tree, but within the larger history of Richmond and Anson Counties and the American South.

For Ingram, genealogy is more than discovering names and dates. It is a way of restoring the lives, labor, faith, land, relationships, and experiences of the generations who came before him- and sharing their stories with the generations who will come next.

So, please put this date on your calendar and come out on September 21st at 7p.m to enjoy and most of all learn more about the history of Richmond and Anson Counties.