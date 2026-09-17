Toni Kubiak selected for PBS North Carolina’s Rootle Ambassador Program

HAMLET — PBS North Carolina, North Carolina’s statewide PBS network, has appointed Toni Kubiak, Community Engagement and Marketing Administrative Assistant of City of Hamlet, NC, to serve as a Rootle Ambassador for Richmond County.

Launched in 2020, the Rootle Ambassador Program connects young learners and their families to muchneeded early learning resources with the help of local education champions. Rootle Ambassadors plan and deliver community engagements tailored to their region’s unique needs, backed by ongoing professional development, curated educational toolkits and direct training from PBS North Carolina.

“PBS North Carolina is fortunate to collaborate with Rootle Ambassadors, whose expertise within their local community and across our statewide network directly informs our content creation and resource development,” said Lauren McDowell Pyle, PBS North Carolina’s Director of Children’s Media and Education Engagement. “Each ambassador is a trusted leader for young children and families, bringing unique insights that serve as a springboard for innovative playful learning.”

Since the program’s launch, Rootle Ambassadors have engaged their communities in 700+ learning events with 330+ local partner organizations, reaching a conservative estimate of 111,000 families. In 2025, the program achieved a major milestone by expanding its reach to all 100 counties in the state.

“I’m excited to serve as a Rootle Ambassador and help connect families throughout Richmond County with the educational resources PBS North Carolina has to offer,” said Toni Kubiak. “Our community has so many opportunities to bring families together, and I look forward to incorporating Rootle and PBS KIDS resources into local events, activities and partnerships. I hope this role allows me to support our community in new ways while helping make learning fun, engaging and accessible for children and their families.”

Kubiak serves as the Community Engagement and Marketing Assistant for the City of Hamlet, where he supports community outreach, marketing, communications and special events. He is also pursuing an accelerated Master of Business Administration pathway at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke, where he is completing graduate-level business coursework. As Richmond County’s Rootle Ambassador, Kubiak hopes to connect local children, families and caregivers with educational resources while building partnerships that expand opportunities for playful learning throughout the community.

The Rootle Ambassador Program is supported by funding from the William R. Kenan, Jr. Charitable Trust, the Camber Foundation, the Dogwood Health Trust, the Unifour Foundation, Dianna and Jeffrey Goodman, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. To learn more, visit pbsnc.org/Rootle Ambassadors.