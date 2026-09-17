Recent arrests in Richmond County

RICHMOND COUNTY — A Richmond County woman is accused of assault and battery and second-degree trespassing.

According to an arrest warrant issued Sept. 13, Elizabeth Ann Odom Cox, 54, of Rockingham, allegedly grabbed the victim by the arm, pushed him and spat on him on Sept. 12. The warrant also alleges Cox entered the victim’s premises without authorization.

Cox was charged with one misdemeanor count of assault and battery and one misdemeanor count of second-degree trespassing. She was booked into the Richmond County Jail under a $10,000 secured bond. Her first court appearance was Sept. 14 and she is scheduled for a hearing Sept. 21.

In a separate case, an Ellerbe man was served an arrest warrant for communicating threats nearly a year after the alleged incident.

According to the arrest warrant, on Sept. 27, 2025, Nicholas Ryan Wright, 34, allegedly threatened to physically injure the victim by orally stating that he was going to “bash her face in.” According to court records, Wright was served the warrant Sept. 14.

Wright was booked into the Richmond County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond. His first court appearance was Sept. 15 and his next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 28.

In a separate case, a woman is accused of injuring her grandchild by striking the child with a cellphone.

According to an arrest warrant issued by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on April 24, Tonya Mabe Palma, the grandmother of the victim, allegedly threw a cellphone at the child, who was under 16 years old. The warrant alleges the cellphone struck the child near the nose and eye, leaving a small laceration.

Palma was served the arrest warrant Sept. 15 and was booked into the Richmond County Jail under a $1,000 secured bond. Her first hearing is scheduled for Oct. 1.