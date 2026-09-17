Ellerbe approves handling of concert series donations

ELLERBE — The town of Ellerbe approved handling donation funds for an upcoming concert series featuring four free shows at Howell Park.

Luke Vuncannon is organizing the concert series, which will feature The Axe Handlers on Thursday, Sept. 17, The Luke Vuncannon Band on Thursday, Oct. 1, Good Company on Thursday, Oct. 15, and The Sand Band on Thursday, Oct. 29.

The concerts will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. and are free to the public. Local food trucks and vendors will also be at the shows.

Mayor Lee Berry said Vuncannon did not want to establish a 501(c)(3) and had received donations from local businesses that could be used to pay for the bands. Berry said Vuncannon would not charge the town for organizing the series and that the donations would go to the town to distribute toward the bands’ costs.

“This all came here last minute, but the series is already set,” said Berry. He emphasized that it won’t cost the town anything and that there’s already enough donations to cover the four bands.

“If we get some more money, we might can add a fifth band or do something a little special for Hometown Christmas,” said Berry.

Town Attorney Timothy Snead asked Berry about event insurance, which Berry said the town would add as a precaution.

Berry said he would keep the board updated regarding the funds. He also noted that roads will be blocked off during the concert series and portable toilets will be available for three months through Hometown Christmas.

In addition to the concert series, the council approved Terry Lewis, co-owner of DeerRidge RV Park, to connect to the town’s sewer system as a way to add a revenue stream to Ellerbe.

Lewis said the RV park would provide the equipment and cover the costs associated with connecting to the sewer system.

“What we’re asking is, we’ll be providing everything at Deer Ridge. There’ll be no cost to the city whatsoever. In this case, we’ll have our septic system. We’ll be providing the pump… everything that’s involved to hook on. Right now, we’re just looking at driving revenue to the city of Ellerbe. We want to be profitable. We’re not gonna ask the city for anything— this is just something to help make our park better,” said Lewis.

The town also adopted a Constitution Week proclamation recognizing the 239th anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution on Sept. 17, 2026, as well as the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.

During the commissioners’ report, Councilman Jeremy McKenzie shared that he has an upcoming Lumber River Council of Governments meeting Thursday and is nominated for an award for his work on the municipality transportation advising committee.

“We just hope for a win to bring an award to Ellerbe on Thursday,” McKenzie said.

Councilman Jimmy Bowles shared that the town is still looking to replace a truck that was wrecked a couple of months ago.

Councilwoman Heather Pack shared that 162 kids signed up for soccer through Ellerbe Parks and Recreation. Pack said the children will be distributed among different coaches and soccer practices will get started by the end of the week.

Pack also shared that there will be an Ellerbe Parks and Recreation parent meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 22, at 6:30 p.m. in the Ellerbe Town Hall boardroom for anyone with questions, concerns or suggestions on how to improve and grow the program.

Anyone with a specific question they would like answered during the meeting is encouraged to email Pack ahead of time at packellerbetowncouncil@yahoo.com.

“This will give us an opportunity to gather the correct information and work hard to have an answer for you at the meeting,” reads the flyer.

Councilwoman Jean Fletcher reminded everyone that there are 12 Fridays until Ellerbe Hometown Christmas and that she and Pack are working to bring the annual event together.

Sears said it was brought to his attention that the town’s golf cart ordinance requires carts to have seat belts. He noted that some older models do not have seat belts and questioned whether the town needed to require them.

Berry said nothing would be voted on regarding the ordinance because it was not on the agenda, and Attorney Snead recommended that he review the ordinance.

“We can revise the ordinance, but it can’t be done tonight because it wasn’t on the agenda— that’s the issue,” Berry said. “We’re going to handle it and bring it up in next month’s meeting.”

Berry shared that the town paid $150,384.08 in bills for August, with $76,000 going toward the new sewer machine “that we desperately needed.”

According to Berry, the same machine lasts in big cities like Charlotte and Raleigh for 20 years.

“It should last Ellerbe a good length of time,” said Berry.

For July, the Ellerbe Fire Department went on eight calls, the Ellerbe Rescue Squad was dispatched to 44 calls and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office had 668 calls.