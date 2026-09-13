Marston man arrested in alleged Snapchat solicitation case

RICHMOND COUNTY — A Marston man was arrested Sunday, Sept. 6, after being accused of attempting to solicit children through Snapchat.

According to an arrest warrant, Irving William Duncan Hasbrouck-Miller, 28, used the social media application on Sept. 4 to “entice” children whom he believed were 12 and 10 years old to meet with him for sexual relations.

Hasbrouck-Miller was charged with two felony counts of soliciting a child by computer and was booked into the Richmond County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond.

His first court appearance was Sept. 8, and he is scheduled for a hearing Sept. 17.

Hasbrouck-Miller currently has no charges or prior convictions in North Carolina, according to the release order. The order states that he had criminal charges in New York in late 2025, “but [the] magistrate is unable to determine the outcome per DCI history.”

The release order also states that Hasbrouck-Miller moved to North Carolina in July.

“Defendant’s conduct was directed toward minors and a secured bond is necessary to secure the defendant’s appearance in court and for the protection of minors,” reads the release.

According to a press release issued by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, additional information will be forthcoming as the investigation continues.