Commissioners approve $2.4 million airport expansion bid

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Board of Commissioners approved awarding a $2,422,242 bid to Fred Smith Company for the East Ramp Expansion Project at the Richmond County Airport during its Sept. 1 meeting.

Public Works Director Jerry Austin said the project was originally bid on July 30, but only two bids were received, so it was rescheduled and the bids were opened on Aug. 11.

Austin said part of the project is funded through the State Transportation Improvement Program with a grant of $1.9 million, which will fund a portion of the construction project. The grant is 100% state-funded with no local matching required.

The second will be a state aid grant that will fund the remaining construction costs as well as the engineering for Talbert, Bright and Ellington’s contract.

“We anticipate the state grant will be approximately $923,000, but it could change depending on the agreement with the pricing for our engineering firm,” said Austin.

According to Austin, both bids came in approximately 20% lower than the engineer’s estimate of $3,094,377. Barnhill Contracting Company submitted a bid of $2,436,188.

Interim County Manager Cary Garner explained that DOT Aviation grants have been a 90-10 split, but during COVID, the grants were 100% grants and have reverted to 90-10 “essentially.”

“However, what DOT aviation has done is pulled remaining funds from different pockets, so that’s why I mentioned a couple of different funding sources to get it back to 100%,” Garner said. “So this will be probably one of the last true 100 percenters.”

Austin added that part of the reason the county is receiving a 100% grant is because the Richmond County Airport is considered a “green airport, not environmentally green, but it’s the way the state characterizes airports. In North Carolina… green refers to a public owned, operated general aviation airport, classified as such in the 2015 North Carolina Airport Systems Plan. These airports are typically located in rural, economically distressed counties and are eligible for 100% state funding.”

In addition, the board approved the transfer of a surplus 2012 Ford F-150 from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office to replace the Richmond County Rescue Squad’s 2001 F-150, which has 300,000 miles on it.