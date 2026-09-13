Rockingham council approves Old Cheraw Highway rezoning

ROCKINGHAM — A majority of Rockingham City Council members approved the Old Cheraw Highway rezoning request, with Councilwoman Holly Howe being the only member not in favor.

Approximately 165.07 acres at 316 Old Cheraw Highway will be rezoned from high-density residential to conditional light industrial.

The site includes two properties that were previously annexed and rezoned for residential development. The Clontz property was annexed and rezoned from R-20 to R-7 on May 13, 2025, at the request of Randy and Susan Clontz. The Moss property was annexed and rezoned from R-20 to R-7 on Oct. 14, 2025, at the request of Ben and Amber Moss.

During the council’s previous discussion of the proposal, Assistant City Manager John Massey said Terra Nexus initially intended to develop a residential subdivision on the property but later considered other development opportunities, including a data center.

Massey provided an overview of the project to the council, as he previously did during the August meeting.

Terra Nexus had initially intended to develop a residential subdivision. Massey also discussed additional language that was “agreed to as a result of conversations with individuals since the public hearing was set trying to address and alleviate some concerns about the project.”

Massey said one condition is that the 192 diesel backup generators will be tested during normal business hours, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding federally recognized holidays.

Additional adjustments include a vegetive 200 feet buffer in width on the southeast property line adjacent to Old Cheraw Highway, extending from the Springdale Street intersection northeast; configuring the driveway access to minimize view of the facility from Old Cheraw Highway; and an annual noise study to determine continued compliance with the requirement that noise not exceed 55 decibels.

Massey addressed the cemetery located on the site. The updated site plan indicated that the cemetery is “almost entirely included in the buffer area,” and one of the conditions on the conceptual site plan is that there will be no disturbance through site clearing, grading or construction.

“The cemetery shall be located outside of any facility security fencing and reasonable pedestrian access to the cemetery shall be maintained,” read the conditions of approval.

Massey also addressed concerns about light spillage over adjoining residential uses, an additional issue brought up by residents. He said the applicant has committed to 0.0 foot-candle light spillover to any adjoining residential properties.

“Their lighting design will be pedestrian in scale so that it does not spill over,” Massey said.

Massey also reminded everyone that Terra Nexus had an independent third-party operational noise study that is available to view on the city’s website. Massey said the maximum decibels anticipated in the residential areas is 48.4 decibels and that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission sets a standard, which is not a law but a guideline, that energy facilities of this type cannot exceed 55 decibels near noise-sensitive areas, including residential areas.

Massey said water usage for the facility will be minimal and that they plan to use around 75,000 gallons of water per day. However, during the August Planning Board meeting, the design of the cooling system was revised to use a closed-loop system, which recycles water “over and over continuously.”

“Basically it’ll be domestic water usage. Whatever per the employees are anticipated to use, so not a lot of water usage,” said Massey.

According to Bala Consulting Engineers, the mechanical engineer that provided the council with a certified letter, the chemicals that will be used in the closed-loop system for the proposed data center will be 30% propylene glycol.

The letter states that the Food and Drug Administration classifies propylene glycol as Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS). Massey said that “a quick Google search told me that it’s a chemical that’s in food additives, that’s in medicine, it’s in cosmetics and it is considered a safe antifreeze.”

Massey noted that the city Planning Board had reviewed this information during the August meeting and unanimously recommended that City Council rezone the property as requested by the applicant based on the site plan and conditions of approval. Chairman Kenny Melvin was present at the meeting.

Massey also shared the economic impact of the projected $1.2 billion project. He reminded the board that there are no city tax incentives proposed. The citywide assessed tax value is “a little more” than $824 million, which, at 55 cents, generates $4.4 million in property tax. If the project were developed, Massey said it would generate $6.6 million by itself at a $1.2 billion value, doubling the city tax base with the 165-acre development.

“That’s significant. We’ve never seen a project like this before. That’s a real opportunity to significantly lower our tax rate for our residents,” said Massey. “It’s an opportunity to make capital improvements that we otherwise cannot afford like paving streets, building parks and so forth.”

Massey said he, City Manager Monty Crump, councilwomen Howe, Debbie Wrenn and Denise Sullivan visited the town of Maiden on Aug. 27, where the Apple Data Center resides. The facility currently has a sixth building under construction on a 300-plus-acre site within the town limits. Massey said the group had the chance to speak with the town manager, who has been employed with the town in several capacities for 32 years, about the community’s experiences with data centers.

Massey said the group saw residential uses in close proximity to the sites, including new construction and multiple houses near the Microsoft site. Newer homes have also been added to the Apple site since it was built. The group was able to stop at a Baptist church parking lot adjacent to the Apple site and heard no noise from the facility. Massey said the town manager confirmed that noise complaints are a “non-issue,” as the town does not receive noise complaints from residents.

Massey said the town manager shared that the economic impact from the Apple facility has led the town to build a new city hall, fire station, police department, recreation building, splash pad and library. Maiden has the lowest tax rate of 0.38 cents and the lowest water and sewer rates in the three-county region. Massey added that Apple is not one of the town of Maiden’s largest water issues.

After Massey concluded his presentation, the public hearing for the rezoning request took place. Twenty-one speakers addressed the council during the public hearing, with a majority expressing opposition to the rezoning request.

The first speaker, Arthur Ingram, expressed concerns about the cemeteries located near the property owned by Terra Nexus, including the possibility that there may be unmarked graves that could be impacted by construction of the proposed data center. He asked the applicants to require a professional cemetery survey to identify possible unmarked graves, establish permanent access and create a buffer around the cemetery.

Ingram then noted that General Statute 14-149 makes it a crime to desecrate graves, caskets or interred human remains and General Statute 14-148 makes it unlawful to destroy, disturb or move fences or enclosures around a grave site or cemetery.

“Economic development should never require us to sacrifice our ancestors. Protect the Covington Cemetery,” said Ingram.

Kasey Moraveck, an attorney at the Southern Environmental Law Center, urged the board to deny the rezoning request, arguing that the proposed data center will “inflict harm on nearby residents, is speculative and uncertain, and is insufficiently regulated.”

Moraveck proceeded to highlight the differences between the Apple site in Maiden and the proposed center in Rockingham.

“Apple Data Center was constructed well over a decade ago and it’s a legacy data center facility— different from the bigger, more resource-intensive, hyperscale data center being proposed here today. A four-building data center campus, requiring 192 diesel generators and a 16-acre substation, will have significant external impacts on the community. It will generate not only an audible noise, but constant low-frequency and tonal noise that is not being regulated and harmful air pollution from periodic operation of the generators.

“This will directly affect the help of the residents living nearby. Because it is undesirable to live near this facility, residents can also expect their home values to decline if the data center is constructed. Recent research estimates that homes within 0.6 miles of a hyperscale data center can expect to lose 15% of their value. Further out, homes within 0.6 to 2.5 miles can expect a 9% loss. It is unfair to place these economic and public health burdens on the neighborhoods adjacent to Terra Nexus’ proposed data center where many residents already face high rates of chronic disease, limited access to healthcare, low incomes and poverty.”

Moraveck added that there has not been any form of assessment of whether the region has the demand, infrastructure or resources needed to support this proposal and the two additional data centers being pursued in Richmond County by Amazon and Digital Realty.

“Together, three hyperscale data centers will require substantial water and power resources at a time when demand for electricity is surging across the state and the region remains in a prolonged drought,” said Moraveck.

Russ Fincham, a resident who has expressed strong opposition to data centers, presented Mayor John Hutchinson with 279 names signed on a petition to stop the proposed facility.

Fincham said Massey had made six inaccurate statements, including that the city was trying to approve the data center with an unofficial non-disclosure agreement.

Mayor Pro Tem Bennett Deane and Greg Leberth then interjected, stating that the city has been transparent throughout the entire process.

“The information is posted. Anybody can get the information,” said Leberth.

“There has been nothing under the table, nothing hidden from the public,” said Deane. “We have been extremely transparent this entire time.”

Fincham expressed concerns about the facility not requiring an air quality permit for the 192 backup diesel generators that will be used in case of emergencies. He asked the board to deny the rezoning request or to consider a 60-day pause for the public to review all available information.

One speaker, Derek Howell, spoke in favor of the project.

“I am in favor of growth in this county, economically. I don’t see many other companies trying to get here… trying to bring growth to our county. We hear all the negatives about what this is, what is going to come from all this, but what could we got of this is the positive… the positives from the parks and stuff that they can do for this community. We need that— our kids need that,” said Howell.

Once the hearing concluded, a representative from Terra Nexus explained the two types of water usage for the facility. He said water used at the data center with the closed-loop system will not be city water, nor will it be discharged into the city’s system, as water will be trucked in and the used water will be trucked out through a special filtration facility.

The only water utilized that will be city water is the water used by the estimated 30 employees, which is described as normal usage such as an office building. He added that Terra Nexus will be paying Duke Energy upfront for the upgraded infrastructure for the facility, which will have 460 megawatts across the four buildings, which will be completed in six years.

Sullivan said that she wants Terra Nexus to give the town guarantees, “but there are no guarantees, really in anything… As a council member, I have to separate what we know from what we fear. Because fear stops what a lot of may be successful.”

Sullivan made the motion to approve the conditional zone, Deane seconded the motion, and it carried 4-1, with Howe opposing.